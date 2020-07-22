Wear a mask or not? Send children back to school or not? Open businesses and society full throttle or not? the pandemic questions are never ending.
Defund police departments or not? Create a systemic change to understand and lessen our racism or not? Remove historical monuments and change names of buildings and sports teams or not? The racial and class struggle questions are never ending.
Find ways to get guns off our streets or not? Choose nonviolence over violence and property destruction or not? Gun control and street violence questions are never ending.
None of these questions can be resolved with either/or thinking. Unfortunately, we love our either/or thinking because it makes life easy. We are either Republican or Democrat, liberal or conservative, rural or city focused, right or wrong. Our either/or labeling exists in all areas of our life.
When I was 16 and had all the answers in my pocket, my dad often challenged my either/or thinking. He believed knowing who we are and what we believe is only a starting point.
My dad expected me to answer questions like, “Given you are anti-Vietnam, how will you meet pro-military people in the middle?” At 16, the middle ground looked like a copout. My dad would continue asking me questions like, “If you are unwilling to meet in the middle, how will you respond to a family who believes their son died in Vietnam for the sake of democracy?”
My dad believed the middle ground is holy ground. He taught me that the middle ground is where we move beyond who we are and what we believe. The middle ground is where we get of our soapboxes and high horses to find compassion for people.
My dad supported people at both ends in any issue, saying these people help us figure out who we are and what we believe. He believed the rabble rousers give the rest of us a starting point so we can do the hard work of meeting people in the middle.
Given we are in a pandemic amid racial and class struggles and gun violence in our streets, I think God is calling us to do the hard work of meeting in the middle. Christians understand Jesus calls us to live within “the common good” — essentially, the middle ground. (1 Corinthians 22:7)
Jesus upends either/or thinking over and over. Like the disciples, we often find the middle ground uncomfortable and ever-changing.
The disciples resonate with position and power. Jesus teaches them that a spiritual kingdom is unlike an earthly kingdom, requiring humility not position and power. (Mathew 18:3)
The disciples want to respond to violence with violence. Jesus teaches them to respond to violence with the grace of God. (Luke 9:55)
Christians are called to help build the kingdom of God on earth, not with earthly values of position, power and responding to violence with violence, but with spiritual values of humility and the grace of God.
Christians are called to respond to the pandemic amid racial and class struggles and gun violence in our streets with humility and the grace of God. We have a unique and healing set of beliefs to bring to the table.
We are called to step beyond our either/or thinking and use our beliefs and skills as Christians to resolve our society’s problems. We can serve God by helping people reach the “common ground” — the middle ground — where we embrace all people as children of God. Amen.