It was said by many at the height of the pandemic: “I had taken so much for granted.” This statement often referred to the gathering of families and friends, seeing faces, travel and the like. We all felt it. Much of what we had assumed in life had been taken away. It was necessary to protect ourselves and others, but this did not eliminate the feeling of loss.
Now most of the restrictions have been lifted, particularly for the vaccinated. Children and adults who cannot be vaccinated still have to be careful. But most have returned to a more regular lifestyle.
As we do return to much that we had taken for granted, my hope is that we do not lose our appreciation for these basics of life. Gathering with family and friend is precious. Seeing the smile on another’s face is a gift. Travel, for many of us, is life giving. My suggestion is not to dwell in the darkness of the pandemic. My suggestion is to hold on to what we have learned through this difficult experience. Cherish people and connections. Pause in the midst of a good conversation and give thanks. Remember not only the words spoken but the face that shared them. If appropriate, a handshake or hug can be powerful.
Life, the world, are inviting us, calling us, back into all of the busyness and stuff of the time before COVID-19. Much, if not all of it, was good. But as we reenter, it will be easy to again lose sight of what is most important, the people and the connections. The pandemic, when it made relationships more difficult for a time, reminded us of this truth. Let us not forget this lesson, dare I say gift, of the pandemic? The pandemic pushed us back to what is fundamental. Let us hold on to this.
My Christian tradition, as well as many other religious traditions, emphasizes relationships as central. It teaches that relationships with God and each other are the very heart of life. The pandemic was not sent by God. I resist this false theology. But God has used it to call us back to what is most important. We have experienced it in our own lives. Many of our religious teachings hold it as essential. Relationships matter. Connections matter. They are not to be taken for granted!
Shalom.