Telling the truth is the most powerful thing we can do. Recently, I had an expectation about how I was going to use my time, and because I did not receive the response I was expecting, I overreacted. A good 10 minutes into blowing everything out of proportion, I recognized what I was doing. I stopped, apologized, and changed my interaction. Over the course of additional conversation, this relationship was repaired. Yet, I was stuck with the uncomfortable feeling of knowing that my behavior was not consistent with how I typically interact with others. Nor did my behavior show honor and respect to another person. And I recognized in my personal reflections that I no longer want to behave in such an undignified or unloving way ever again.
The ideas of confession and repentance are front and center in my humbling life lesson. Confession is not merely saying “I’m sorry” and moving on as if it did not happen. Confession is the sacred act of taking responsibility for my behavior and how my actions impact those around me. It is to recognize that my actions are not only wrong, but that they hurt another in the process. It was an uncomfortable experience to sit and listen to this individual share their experience of my actions. There were moments when I wanted to interrupt and say, “Ok, I get it. I messed up. I’m sorry, let’s move on.” But in this dynamic moment of awareness, I listened. I listened to them, and I listened to my inner voice. I thought “I never want to have this kind of conversation with anyone ever again”.
Metanoia, Greek for repentance, is the changing of one’s way of life as a result of spiritual conversion or penitence. Often, it’s understood in the context of an individual personally committing themselves to God. Yet it occurs also as we grow in God’s grace and spiritual maturity. Behavioral change is a result of committed living for God.
Honestly, previous to this moment, when I overreacted or catastrophized an event, I would have apologized and insisted we move on. This would have led me to rethink the event and justify to myself why I was right in my being wronged. I would have felt remorse, and something, somewhere would arouse this [self] righteous anger down the road. My pride would have grounded me in my rigid thoughts and this relationship would have an easy entry point for more blowups.
The change was my desire to tell the truth. Truth telling is steeped in integrity, vulnerability and trust. In this moment when I allowed the truth of overreacting to be known without any adjustments to perspective or ego saving tweaks, grace was able to enter into this moment and heal the wounds. Not only of the moment, but of my past experiences that triggered my response. Healing in this moment in turn allowed this relationship to deepen in trust and vulnerability.
My willingness to be honest about my shortcoming deepened my awareness of the healing power of God’s grace.