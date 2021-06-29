This Sunday we celebrate Independence Day. As I reflect on our history, I see many good things that we have done, but there have been plenty of mistakes made as well. In our ups and downs, many many brilliant, strong men and women have served their country in various ways. Here’s a quiz. I’m sharing some info about one of our greatest men, see if you can figure out who it was.
At the age of 7, his family was forced out of their home due to a legal technicality. He had to go to work to help support the family. At age 9, his mother died. When he was 22, he tried to go to law school, but his educational background was insufficient. At 23, he went into debt to form a partnership in a small store. Three years later his partner died, leaving him a huge debt. At 28, he was ready to settle down and asked the young woman whom he’d been dating for four years to marry him. She said no. He ran for congress and lost each of his first two tries. He finally won election when he was 37 but lost his reelection bid two years later. At 45 he ran for the Senate...and lost. Two years later he was nominated for Vice President. He lost. At 49 he ran for the Senate again... and lost again. But at the age of 51, he was elected President of the United States. His second term was cut short by an assassin’s bullet. You may have guessed by now it is Abraham Lincoln of whom I write.
Here’s another quiz, who do you think this is? Shortly after his birth, his family became refugees, fleeing to another country for safety. He worked for many years as a carpenter but seemed to find his calling as a traveling preacher. He was not highly educated, he never married, never even owned a home. While preaching, he made some enemies among the religious leaders. They contrived with the government to have him put to death despite the lack of evidence that would lead to such a verdict. They borrowed a grave for his burial. He was buried alone, forsaken by his friends and feared by his enemies. Again you may have guessed, this is Jesus. And his grave did not hold him, he lives as our resurrected Savior and Lord. And his resurrection bring us freedom from the power of sin and death.
As we celebrate the freedoms we enjoy in our country, let’s celebrate the freedom we have as members of God’s family in Christ. The apostle Paul wrote in Galatians 5:13, “Brothers and sisters, God has called you to freedom! Hear the call, and do not spoil this gift by using your liberty to engage in what your flesh desires; instead, use it to serve each other as Jesus taught through love.” Our responsibilities as U.S. citizens and as Christian’s run parallel: serve others in love.