One of the great questions we each get to answer multiple times every day is whether we will choose to be selfish or a servant. Life at home, at school, at work, at church and in our neighborhoods throws that choice at us relentlessly, and our response will have a profound impact on our lives and the lives of those around us. Paul explains how we can make the better choice in Philippians 2:1-8:

1 Therefore if you have any encouragement from being united with Christ, if any comfort from his love, if any common sharing in the Spirit, if any tenderness and compassion, 2 then make my joy complete by being like-minded, having the same love, being one in spirit and of one mind. 3 Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves, 4 not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of the others.

— The Rev. Josh Keller is co-pastor at Cornerstone Church in Litchfield.

