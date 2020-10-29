As a chaplain, I spend a lot of my time sitting with people in moments of great suffering and despair. Situations where people claim to have lost their humanity and because of what they have done, they are monsters. Situations where in their low spirit, they believe God has abandoned them. People share in their despair that they have lost their faith. Many people assess that they have lost their faith because they do not feel God close to them in their suffering.
I will tell you, as I tell those I sit with, that faith isn’t something that is lost, but something that you use. Life is constantly changing. Sometimes, the bottom falls out, the unexpected happens, and life becomes overwhelming and complicated. Uncertainty can be frightening.
Faith is the tool to use to assist in moving through what is difficult. Faith grounds you into the nature of God, so that in the chaos, your footing is firm. Difficult times are compared to storms because the image of damage is relatable. In the chaos of the storm, when the world says something contrary to God’s voice, faith might be understood as what is used to protect us in the storm.
Consider the armor of a soldier — it is worn after a battle. And like a well-used faith, it is no longer shiny and pristine. Faith provides us courage to stand against the harshness of this world and remain soft. It shields us from the onslaught of lies and deception the world might throw at us.
Often, people say something to the effect of, “I just wish I could go back to the way it used to be”. The truth is, we cannot return to the childlike innocence we think of as “the good old days.” Because they never were. We simply had a childlike understanding of the world. We believed simple stories. We trusted the adults in our lives. We trusted what they said to be true, that they would care for our needs, and protect us from harm. We cannot return to childhood, but we can maintain that childlike sense of trust.
Like a well-worn, well-read Bible, a well-worn faith provides the user with security and protection and assurance in the one we have faith in. I do not wish for a person’s faith to remain untested and unused. My hope for you is that in times of darkness and pain and confusion; when it feels as if God had abandoned you, you will lean on your faith — trust that what God says is true.
There are times of discomfort in life that cannot be denied. They can be withstood with grace, dignity, and personal integrity through the grace of Jesus Christ, our Lord.