When we cousins, got out of hand, our grandma said, “It’s time to settle down and come to Jesus.” No doubt, Grandma thought she was calling in “the big guy.” Truth be told, Grandma’s “come to Jesus” voice was scarier than any thought of Jesus observing our mischief.
My dad often said “Come now, ...” to his children and grandchildren when trying to reduce the mayhem to a dull roar, encourage better behavior, or calm worries.
I am remembering these experiences because I am focused on Isaiah 1:18, which reads, “Come now, let’s settle this, says the Lord. Though your sins are like scarlet, I will make them as white as snow. Though they are red like crimson, I will make them as white as wool.”
I have read this verse countless times. I memorized the verse starting with “Though your sins are like scarlet ... .” I do not remember deciding to leave out the beginning words of this verse. Perhaps I memorized it out of familiarity and not purposeful memorization.
Regardless, I currently am transfixed by the beginning of this verse, “Come now, let’s settle this, says the Lord.” I always am in awe when scripture speaks to me in new ways. It’s a “How could I miss this nugget?” moment! Suddenly, I am walking around with these words in my head, applying them to life over and over. I feel a bit like a new dawn is rising in gorgeous colors.
I recognize the verse is about God offering forgiveness to the people of Judah and Jerusalem. God offers us the same forgiveness for our sins. I am humbled by the depth of God’s forgiveness of our sins. However, today, I hear God saying to us, “Come now, let’s settle this.” in regard to daily matters too.
God is saying, calm down, I will help you do this. Relax, we can do this together. Take a deep breath, I will help you fix this. Chill, we will start again. We can help ourselves a great deal by acknowledging that God is with us in all things.
My Grandma always said to begin with God. If you talked about something not going well in your life, she asked if you began with God. It was easy to say that yes, of course, you began with God. But, Grandma wanted to know how you began this specific situation with God. She was not content with a blanket morning prayer for God to be with us for the day.
Grandma said that God wants to hear more about the situation. She encouraged you to bring each step of the situation to God. Doing so is not as easy as it sounds because sometimes we know what we want to do and checking in with God seems like a tedious step.
Sometimes the desire to do what we want to do is overwhelmingly strong. Whether we are in a hurry or not, sometimes we do not want to take the time to pray, nor do we want to listen to what God is telling us. Mostly, this happens because we are in a different time zone than God. And, we need to be still and quiet to hear what God wants us to do.
I think this is why God’s words, “Come now, let’s settle this,” are ringing true for me. The words are a reminder that I want to live life actively engaged with God and that I do not want to jump ahead of God’s path for me.
We want God to be present in our daily life. We want to hear God say, “Come now, let’s settle this.” We want to join God in settling the matters of our daily lives. May this be so, Amen.
— Judy Holmes is an elder and lay pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Litchfield.