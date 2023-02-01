When we cousins, got out of hand, our grandma said, “It’s time to settle down and come to Jesus.” No doubt, Grandma thought she was calling in “the big guy.” Truth be told, Grandma’s “come to Jesus” voice was scarier than any thought of Jesus observing our mischief.

My dad often said “Come now, ...” to his children and grandchildren when trying to reduce the mayhem to a dull roar, encourage better behavior, or calm worries.

— Judy Holmes is an elder and lay pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Litchfield.

