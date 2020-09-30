Lately I’ve been thinking about the practical implications of faith. Faith is not a simple matter of loving and being loved by God. It also is expressed in the love of neighbor. Faith is not a matter of having a fond regard for a Divine Being but it is also the understanding that there is a Divine Being whose love frees and enables one to enact divine love for the sake of the ones God so loves! For me this means that it is not enough to pray for peace, to pray for patience, to pray for justice, to pray for forgiveness, and to pray for restoration and reparation. But God moves us beyond prayer to become prayer — to enact these things. God gives us the grace to enact peace, enact patience, enact justice, enact forgiveness, and enact restoration — to live it out in our lives.
Perfectly? No. I am not sure that God has ever expected perfection from us — God knows us better than that. If we could enact these things perfectly then what need would we have for God’s, grace, forgiveness, or love? If we were capable of perfection, we would have no need for God who make us whole and holy. What God calls us to is a life of practicing mercy, grace, forgiveness, justice, and love. God calls us to do justice, love kindness and walk with humility. The humility piece helps us realize our limitations — that God is God and we are all God’s beloved — especially the ones we find it hardest to love.
Enacting God’s love is not a one-way street. There are certainly times when I need to receive God’s peace, patience, justice, forgiveness, and restoration from others! And there are times when I am called upon to enact God’s love for others. There have been many times when I have failed to obey the new commandment of love. But that is where humility comes in. Faith allows the admission that I have failed, fallen short, and missed the mark. And that is when God picks me up and gives me grace to try again.
This pandemic and the current political climate give us lots of opportunities to put faith and grace into action. We start by doing simple everyday things to share God’s love. Washing hands, wearing face coverings, and practicing physical distancing is a good start. Isolating and going into quarantine when needed is a good beginning. This time of pandemic has made us more aware that God’s love requires us to take care of our bodies and minds and care for the bodies and minds of others — to keep in touch with the lonely, be patient with the grumpy, speak out with mutual love and understanding when we witness interpersonal, symbolic, and structural injustices. And to work together to repair the growing chasms among us with conversations and curiosity instead of assumptions and animosity.
The practical implication of faith is hope in the loving reign of God that has come near and is made clear to us in the great love that God has shown! The practical implication of faith is that salvation is both physical and spiritual — for bodies and souls — right now and for eternity. The practical implication of faith is that even though we may fail at first, God gives us grace to practice until God makes it right through, with, and in the loving faithfulness of the crucified and risen Christ.