In the time between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays I always get nostalgic. Looking back, I remember the times of family togetherness. There was always good cooking including but not limited to cheese balls and pumpkin pies, gingerbread and pfeffernusse cookies, mustard pretzel dip, turkey and ham and all of the trimmings! Like a time-machine, these flavors and smells always transport me back in to what I perceive as the good old days. I never seem to remember to remember those things that made those times bad and hectic — all the stress that went into preparing and planning those meals and gathering. I only remember the outcome — the full plate and stomach.
That is how nostalgia works. Looking back things are always viewed more favorably than they really were. I tend not to remember the difficulties, the quarrels, and the stress of the season. I just tend to remember the coziness of the fire in the fireplace, my uncle dozing off on the couch, my grandma repeating the same seven stories that now I wish I could remember.
Nostalgia is a powerful feeling, but sometimes it sets us up with false expectations that make the present seem less than desirable. I am thinking here of the Israelites in their desert wanderings. The manna that they collect each morning to eat for the day feeds them, but it is as flavorless as a communion wafer. They remember with nostalgic rosiness all the flavors of the food in Egypt — the meat, the melons, the cucumbers, the leeks, the onions, and the garlic!
What the grumbling Israelites had forgotten is the brutal conditions they endured while slaves in Egypt. They forgot about the systematic murder of their first-born sons, the beatings, the whips, and the crushing workload. It is almost as if they would have it all back if they could just have some of that tasty Egyptian food again! Nostalgia can have us forget that the past wasn’t always easy or as rosy as presented in memory.
It is feelings of nostalgia that have us trying to relive all the family gatherings we missed out on during lockdown. It is feelings of nostalgia that have us running again in so many directions to try and get back what is thought lacking. It is the memories of the past that have us trying to live up to an over idealized version of holiday gatherings of yesteryear while forgetting that yesteryear really wasn’t as grand as we remember it to be.
A little nostalgia is fine and can even be helpful, but too much and it can make us unsatisfied with the present moment. Too much and it can have us focusing on our losses rather than enjoying the providence of the present. God ends up providing not only manna, but quail to God’s people as they journey into the future that God has prepared for them. God has also provided us with satisfying and wonderful things in the present moment.
The time between Thanksgiving and Christmas lines up well with the season of Advent which marks the anticipation of the arrival of the One for whom we have waited. It is a time for looking back to the promises and looking forward to their fulfillment — a time for nostalgia and expectation. However, this Advent I commend to you the blessing and providence of the present moment that has been prepared for you. Who knows? This might be the moment you will be nostalgic for in the future!