My last newspaper article was about a Daddy’s love. It was the story of the lengths a loving father will go for his children. And of course I related that to the love of God for us. Today I’m going a different direction — generationally. Instead of what love looks like from a parent’s perspective, I will borrow from radio pastor David Jeremiah and his examples of love as seen by young children. And as I share them, I’ll try to show how they represent the love of God which leads to our hope and our security that God will never leave nor forsake us.

Billy, age 4 says, “When someone loves you, the way they say your name is different. You just know your name is safe in their mouth.” Jesus knows each of our names; he knows you by name and loves you. Your name is safe in his mouth, you are safe because Jesus loves you ... this we know because the bible tells us so.

— Gordon Pennertz is pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Litchfield.

