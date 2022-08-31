My last newspaper article was about a Daddy’s love. It was the story of the lengths a loving father will go for his children. And of course I related that to the love of God for us. Today I’m going a different direction — generationally. Instead of what love looks like from a parent’s perspective, I will borrow from radio pastor David Jeremiah and his examples of love as seen by young children. And as I share them, I’ll try to show how they represent the love of God which leads to our hope and our security that God will never leave nor forsake us.
Billy, age 4 says, “When someone loves you, the way they say your name is different. You just know your name is safe in their mouth.” Jesus knows each of our names; he knows you by name and loves you. Your name is safe in his mouth, you are safe because Jesus loves you ... this we know because the bible tells us so.
Bobby age 7, “Love is what’s in the room at Christmas, if you stop opening presents and listen.” Love is all around us; in friendships, in families, in nature, in our neighborhoods. But we can miss it. Stop “opening presents,” be still and know the Lord. Look and listen so you don’t miss the gifts that God gives us each day.
Tommy, 6, “Love is like a little old woman and a little old man who are still friends even after they know each other very well.” God knew you before you were born, he knows your coming in and your going out. “You have searched me, LORD, and you know me.” (Psalm 139:1) And God loves you even knowing you so well!
And my favorite, Rebekah aged 8: “When my grandmother got arthritis she couldn’t bend over and paint her toes anymore. So my grandfather does it for her all the time even with his hands having arthritis. That’s love.” When we were lost in sin and couldn’t save ourselves, Jesus came down to earth to do what we couldn’t do for ourselves. Out of his great love for us, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. That’s love. And that’s why we can face whatever tomorrow might bring. Because Jesus didn’t stay dead. He rose again, he is in heaven interceding on our behalf today. And he has prepared a place for us for eternity. That’s love.
It is important to live out our faith in practical, personal, real ways in this world. But it is also important to just be still and know God’s love for us. Paul made it clear that God’s love doesn’t depend on our good works. It doesn’t depend on circumstances or luck. It depends on God, and God’s love is eternal. Here’s how Paul put it in Romans 8: 39, “nothing in all creation will ever be able to separate us from the love of God that is revealed in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
— Gordon Pennertz is pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Litchfield.