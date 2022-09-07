When was the last time you needed God’s mercy? People the world over, believers and non-believers, fall on their knees seeking God's mercy.
Some people plead for mercy in sorrowful voices. Other people pray for mercy. Still, others scream for mercy, sometimes challenging God's existence.
We want God’s mercy when our problems expand beyond our perceived strength. We desire God’s mercy when we make a mess of our lives. We long for God’s mercy when we are in physical, mental or emotional pain. We plead for mercy when our loved ones are struggling.
God’s mercy is kindness, grace and forgiveness, when we do not deserve it. We do not earn God's mercy. And, God’s mercy is not owed to us. God’s mercy is a gift.
Our first example of God’s mercy is in Genesis, the first book of the Bible. God shows mercy for Adam and Eve when they feel ashamed of their nakedness. God gives them animal skins to cover their naked bodies, reducing their shame.
In Exodus, God describes that the Mercy Seat shall be between the two cherubim over the Ark of the Covenant wherein the Law is kept. Essentially, the Mercy Seat is the lid of the Holy Box, the Ark of the Covenant.
God’s visible presence hovers above the Ark of the Covenant. God dwells here at the Mercy Seat and meets with the priests on behalf of Israel.
(Once a year on Yom Kippur — the Day of Atonement — Jews mark the end of the Jewish high holy days. This year Yom Kippur is Oct. 4–5. During Yom Kippur, Jews may change their fate through prayer, repentance and charity.)
In the Old Testament days, once a year, the high priests smear the blood of animal sacrifices on the Mercy Seat and floor to atone for Israel’s sins. The blood sacrifice is vile and smelly, showing the vileness and stench of Israel's sins before God.
God, hovering over the Mercy Seat, looks into the Ark of the Covenant to see the Law, His commandments. God looks through the Mercy Seat and the blood of the sacrifice to see the Law. The blood sacrifice changes the way God sees the Law. Eventually, God will look through the blood of Jesus to see the Law.
In the New Testament, we learn that Jesus is now our Mercy Seat. Romans reads that Jesus is “our Mercy Seat because of His death on the cross. We come to Him for mercy, for God has made a provision for us to be forgiven by faith in the sacred blood of Jesus.”
We see images of the Old Testament Mercy Seat when the women go to Jesus' grave. We are told there are two angels (cherubims), one at the head and the other at the feet of where Jesus once lay.
Hebrews 9:12 reads, “He (Jesus) did not enter by means of the blood of goats and calves; but He entered the Most Holy Place once for all by His own blood, thus obtaining eternal redemption.”
Jesus, the Great High Priest, enters the Most Holy Place in Heaven. Jesus sprinkles His blood on the Mercy Seat, freeing us from the consequences of sin. Jesus sits on the Heavenly Mercy Seat between the two angels.
God’s mercy is radical, deep, wide and profound. And, as with all gifts from God, we are called to extend the gift to others. Jesus says, “Blessed are the merciful …” Let us go forth in the name of God with mercy in our hearts, words and actions. May it be so – Amen.
— Judy Holmes is elder and lay pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Litchfield.