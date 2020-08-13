Shout for joy to the LORD, all the earth,
worship the LORD with gladness;
come before Him with joyful songs.
Know that the LORD is God.
It is He who made us, and we are His;
we are His people, the sheep of His pasture.
Enter His gates with thanksgiving
and His courts with praise;
give thanks to Him and praise His name.
For the LORD is good and His love endures forever;
His faithfulness continues through all generations.
- Psalms 100
During this time of being careful not to expose yourself or someone else to the COVID-19 virus we have been encouraged to use precautions including wearing masks. The result has been that we no longer see facial expressions like we did before. Facial expressions are a significant way we communicate. We are able to see when people are happy or sad, fearful or confident and depressed or encouraged.
The Psalm above helps us understand the author's feelings if we use our imagination. When a person “shouts for joy” or sings “joyful songs,” it is easy to imagine the expressions on their face. When someone approaches you with a thankful heart it is easy to imagine their expression of gratitude.
Our word of hope this week is: Our Lord loves to change the faces of His children.
Devotional author Max Lucado writes: “By His fingers wrinkles of worry are rubbed away. Shadows of shame and doubts become portraits of grace and trust. He relaxes clenched jaws and smooths furrowed brows. His touch can remove the bags of exhaustion from beneath the eyes and turn despair into tears of peace. How? Through worship!” He did it for David. He is able to do it for you and me.
So, I encourage you to attend one of our local churches and connect with the Lord who is — good and His love endures forever; His faithfulness continues through all generations.