Give me the Sunday obituaries in the Minneapolis paper and I enter into a story telling world that fills me with awe. Alas, I am an obituary reader. I have over 30 years of experience in my quirky pursuit.
The quirkiness comes into play when I send sympathy cards or post my sympathy online for people I have never met. I do so for a variety of reasons. It might be because the death is tragic in its circumstances or the person’s life story touches me.
I almost always respond to brave families, who write obituaries that speak of death from suicide, mental health issues or addiction. Now and then, less often than is true, a family tells their truth about someone in a way that breaks my heart, stating boldly “absentee parent” or “cantankerous, unhappy and difficult to live with.”
I love funny obits like the one where the person “left this world just like he came into it – kicking and screaming.” Obits where you get a sense of the person’s humor are a delight to read. Sometimes I am sure a good friend — if only we had met — has died.
A litany of accomplishments is not as interesting as reading about how life was lived. Learning what people survived, be it a loss of a child or chronic health issues, connects the web of humanity in our fragileness.
One such obit described how their mother grew up in a rough and tumble way, and reared a house full of children with little education or finances. What stays with me about this woman is despite the hardships, she made sure her children were in church every Sunday, each with a quarter for the offering plate. I wish I had known this lady.
Obits that speak about the person’s relationship with God ring loudly. So often, how someone faces death tells us so much about how that person lived. Having the assurance that all is well even in death is beautiful to behold.
The gift of wellness in death is from God – a gift given to all. When my dad was dying from pancreatic cancer, he said that whenever he was “away from us” he knew he was growing stronger. Based on this experience, he would tell himself that he was going to beat the cancer after all.
Then, my dad would wake up to see his cancer-worn body and know he was not going to beat cancer here on earth. My dad said he knew his soul was gaining strength for his death and eternal life.
If you are uncertain about how you are living life or unprepared for your death, please reach out to one of the pastors in our community. All of the pastors can guide you to finding your way to wellness in life and in death. May it be so. Amen.
PS: People often ask me if I hear back when I respond to an obituary. Sometimes, I do. One letter I wrote in response to an obituary was read at that person’s funeral service. People long to know their loved one lives on in others.