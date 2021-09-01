On Sept. 6 we will celebrate Labor Day. This Labor Day, are you able to give thanks for your work? Are you also able to show gratitude to those who labor to create the world we enjoy?
Speaking of our work, the story is told of a fellow who applied for a job at a watch company. During his interview he was asked what salary he anticipated receiving. He replied, “$1,000 a week.” But after talking to the manager about the job, he announced that he wanted $2,000 a week.
The manager was puzzled and asked, “Have you ever done the type of precision work we do here?” When the potential employee acknowledged he had no experience, the manager then asked, “Well, why do you want $2,000 instead of $1,000?”
The fellow simply replied, “Because it’s harder when you don’t know how to do it.”
Have you ever met someone with an attitude like that? Have you ever had a similar attitude?
If so, the Apostle Paul says to you in I Corinthians 10:31, “So, whether you eat or drink, or whatever you do, do all to the glory of God.” Simply put, whether you work for a paycheck or as a volunteer, you have an opportunity to bring glory to God by serving others with honest, integrity and kindness. The question is, is that the attitude you and I take to our job?
Speaking of other’s work, back in the days before cell phones, a young teenager rushed into a service station to use the pay phone. After dialing the number, he said to the party on the other end of the line, “Sir, do you have need of a young man to work for you?” When he heard the employee already had a good employee, he simply said, “Thank you, sir. I’m very glad you are satisfied with your helper.” With that he hung up the phone and headed for the door, whistling merrily.
The service station owner, who had overheard the conversation, asked, “Why are you so happy when they just told you they already had a good employee?”
The teenager simply replied, “I’m the good employee that they already have, but I was just checking on my job.”
The Apostle Paul once said in I Thessalonians 5:18, “Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” Paul clearly meant that our gratitude is to flow freely not only to God, but also to others.
Truth be told, many employees seldom or never hear words of gratitude for their work. Why not change that for the workers you meet or even work beside today? I guarantee it will make their day and your day too!