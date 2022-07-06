I recently read “Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole” by Susan Cain. She also wrote “Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking.” I enjoyed reading “Quiet” because my parents socialized their children to be extroverts; although, all five of us are introverts and my parents were introverts too. My parents socialized their children to be extroverts so we would know how to put others at ease.
I also enjoyed reading “Bittersweet” because I am an empath by nature. Cain asks “How should we live, knowing that we and everyone we love will die?” As Christians, we know we are to live committed to carrying out the work of Jesus for the common good. We are called to seek what is best for everyone, beginning with the last, the least, the lost, the most vulnerable and the most forgotten.
Cain writes “We’re living, famously, through a time in which we have trouble connecting with others, especially outside our ‘tribes.’ And Keltner’s work shows us that sadness — Sadness, of all things! — has the power to create the ‘union between souls’ that we so desperately lack.”
Cain is referring to Professor Dacher Keltner’s research on emotions, specifically, compassion. The vagus nerve, a bundle of nerves, is located at the top of the spinal cord and is responsible for activating the heart, lungs, liver and digestive organs. The vagus nerve also becomes activated when we witness suffering and sadness, causing us to respond with care and concern.
God created us so that “caring is right at the heart of human existence.” The vagus nerve activates not only a beating heart, breathing and digesting food, it activates our compassion for one another. God placing all of these functions within the same bundle of nerves is awe inspiring and a bit daunting.
It is awe inspiring because amid the essential physical elements that give life to the body, God attaches compassion, meaning compassion is central to life. It is daunting as God’s doing so means we are called to compassion as often as we breath and our hearts beat. God not only wants us to, “Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.” (Ephesians 4:32), God created us to be compassionate.
Essentially, we are wired by God to be compassionate. We are living in a time where compassion seems to be lacking. We are experiencing what happens when we go against the way God wired us to be. Anxiety, stress and mental health levels are increasing. Could this be because we are short-circuiting our compassion behaviors by extending compassion to smaller and smaller numbers of people as we accept living on the opposite sides of so many issues?
My dad always said that politically, one can be far-right or far-left in one’s thinking but we live in the middle — that the middle is God’s common good. My dad’s point was that sooner or later, the thinking needs to shift into living with compassion.
As Christians, we know better than to tamp down our compassion because someone is on the opposite side of issues. We know that God calls us to live with compassion as we demonstrate a profound commitment to the common good. Amen.