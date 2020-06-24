A mother asked her eight-year-old son, “What did you learn about in Sunday School today?”
He said, “We learned about when God sent Moses behind enemy lines to rescue the Israelites from the Egyptians. The teacher said that when the Israelites came to the Red Sea, Moses called for the engineers to build a pontoon bridge and they all barely got across in time, because the Egyptians were right behind them, coming with tanks. Moses radioed headquarters on the walkie-talkie to send bombers to blow up the bridge after the Israelites crossed. They did bomb it and all the Egyptians were stuck without a way to cross the Red Sea. Mom, that’s how Moses saved the Israelites.”
The boy’s mother replied, “Billy, is that really the way the teacher told the story?”
He said, “Well, not exactly, but if I told it her way you’d never believe it.”
The miracles in the Bible — the fact that God became a human being; the truth that God loves us even when we do wrong; the promise of everlasting life — all seem hard to believe in normal times. During the COVID-19 outbreak, as many people suffer and die, these things may seem even harder to believe. And yet they are all still just as true as they were when they first happened or first were promised. Today let me share some of God’s promises from the Bible.
In Jeremiah 33:3 God says, “Call to me and I will answer you, and will tell you great and hidden things which you have not known.” Perhaps you have been praying that COVID-19 will go away or that a cure will be found very soon. Believe it or not, God promises to hear and answer your prayers. You and I need to remember that His timing is not always our timing, so keep on praying because it does make a difference!
Jesus says in Matthew 28:20B, “And lo, I am with you always, to the close of the age.” Maybe the COVID-19 outbreak has gone on so long that you have started to wonder if God cares about you and your family. Admit it or not, God cares for you so much that He promises to be with you and your family always. You and I just need to look and listen for God’s presence.
The most familiar verse of the Bible says, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life.” (John 3:16) We may not know why COVID-19 is part of our current reality in 2020. But, like it or not, God has a plan for each of us and that plan ultimately includes His desire for us to be with Him throughout eternity. The question is, do you and I also desire the same thing? Our answer to that question will make all the difference in our lives.