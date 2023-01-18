bible

Information that is “common knowledge” must change from generation to generation. Or else the information age decreases how much knowledge is “common.”

Forty years ago I could mention the name of Helen Keller and basically everybody would know who she was. Today, most people under the age of 30 say, “who?” Well, I’m gonna remind you of her story as I reflect on one of the healing stories in the life of Jesus.

— Gordy Pennertz is pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Litchfield.

