Information that is “common knowledge” must change from generation to generation. Or else the information age decreases how much knowledge is “common.”
Forty years ago I could mention the name of Helen Keller and basically everybody would know who she was. Today, most people under the age of 30 say, “who?” Well, I’m gonna remind you of her story as I reflect on one of the healing stories in the life of Jesus.
In John chapter 9 (1-41), Jesus healed a man born blind. The disciples asked Jesus whose sin was responsible for his blindness. They wondered why he had to live a life in darkness. They judged that someone must have sinned to cause this.
On to Helen Keller, who lived her life in darkness and silence. Helen was born in 1880, a healthy, normal baby until the age of 1½ when she developed a high fever that eventually left her both deaf and blind! She lived to the age of 88 without the benefit of sight or hearing, no light and no sound. Her teacher, Annie Sullivan, helped her understand that communication was possible — communicating by signing into others’ hands, reading lips by using fingers upon the speaker’s lips. She studied hard and even learned to speak. Helen died in 1968 as a woman known and respected almost universally because of what she had overcome. She lived in silence and darkness but used her gifts to change the world for the better.
Back to the blind man. In the Bible passage, his disciples simply point out this man, wondering what caused the blindness. They asked, “who sinned?” But for Jesus, the question was, “how can the majesty of God be demonstrated in caring for this person in distress?”
Do you see the difference in the reaction of the Jesus and the disciples ... and we might say of our usual reactions? What might we see today? The woman asking for money to feed her baby, the man with a sign at the side of the road, a child without money in their lunch account. We ask why? Who failed? Who sinned? Too often we are like the disciples and come at suffering with a critical spirit. Jesus asks us to ask — how can we demonstrate God’s love? Rather than determining who is at fault when someone suffers, consider that we don’t know what they are facing without walking a mile in their shoes. Jesus addressed the need without finding fault first; he demonstrated love with no strings attached.
Helen Keller lived her life in darkness yet showed the light of love to all around her. Her true light was Jesus Christ. Jesus is our light, and we are called to live as children of light by showing compassion with action. Jesus taught us to love God and love our neighbor ... with actions. We are to love one another and then claim the power of salvation and peace that is the Lord’s.
— Gordy Pennertz is pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Litchfield.