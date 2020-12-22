Hannah Brencher, an author, speaker and online educator in Atlanta, is my Advent spiritual director this year. Hannah’s Advent series is engaging my mind and heart.
Hannah starts her Advent series with reminding us not to be “blind to the wonder of Jesus as the people from his hometown were.” We can be smug, thinking we would never treat Jesus like his hometown did.
Yet, we can be pretty casual about Christmas and assume we know every inch of the story. Sometimes we need to seek out people like Hannah, who can help us open up the Christmas story anew. Let me share what Hannah shines a light on.
Nothing about the story of Jesus is random. It takes place in Bethlehem, “Beth-el” meaning “ house of God” and “Le-hem” meaning “bread.” Jesus is the bread of life.
Centuries before Jesus is born, Passover lambs are born and raised in Bethlehem before being brought to Jerusalem to be sacrificed, just like Jesus.
During a dark time, the prophet Isaiah says “unto us a child is born” and describes how this child “will take over” and bring peace. Isaiah makes the announcement of Jesus’ birth 700 years before Jesus is born. God’s timing boggles my mind!
Despite the darkness of 2020, God is with us as we prepare for Jesus’ birth and as we wait for Jesus to come again. God is always with us, even when we do not grasp the meaning of dark times nor understand God’s timing.
We also can be pretty casual about God’s presence, even when God answers our prayers. Zechariah and Elizabeth, the parents of John the Baptist, who prepares the way for Jesus, show us what it means to be truly in the presence of God.
When the angel, Gabriel, tells Zechariah that the years of his prayers for a child are answered, Gabriel makes Zechariah silent until the birth of his son because Zechariah wants further assurance. Zechariah’s silence serves as a reminder that we may need stillness to hear God’s voice. The practice of silence on a regular basis can deepen our faith and our ability to hear what God is saying.
When Elizabeth is pregnant, she says “The Lord has done this for me.” She then goes into seclusion for five months. We do not know why Elizabeth goes into seclusion. Elizabeth may be mindful of her age and chooses bedrest. Or, Elizabeth joins her husband in silence.
Hannah believes that after praying and waiting so long to become pregnant, Elizabeth is in a state of gratitude, thanking God. Elizabeth thanking God for five months must rattle us out of all seasonal complacency! When was the last time we were still thanking God for an answered prayer five months later, let alone thanking God for five months straight?!
Amid the divisiveness of 2020, we are lost from being united as children of God. Yet, God calls us one and all when we read the genealogy of Jesus, 14 generations from Abraham to David, 14 generations from David to the Babylon exile and 14 generations from the Babylon exile to Jesus.
Five names of women are included in the genealogy of Jesus, unusual as women are seldom named during this time period. The names of the five women are significant by showing the wide net God tosses to gather his people to Jesus.
Tamar is known for dressing as a prostitute and tricking her father-in-law into sex so she can become pregnant. Rehab is a prostitute who hides two Israelite men to help defeat the city of Jericho.
Ruth is not an Israelite but a Moab, who marries an Israelite. When her husband and father-in-law die, Ruth goes to the threshing floor at night and lays on Boaz’s mat, seeking marriage and protection for herself and her mother-in-law, a relative of Boaz.
Bathsheba sleeps with King David, who sends her husband into battle to die. Last of the women in the genealogy is Mary, a virgin, young and unmarried when she becomes pregnant with Jesus.
None of these five women are in the best of situations; yet, God uses their messy lives to bring Jesus to us. God consistently includes all of us as children of God. We are united by God.
When the angel, Gabriel, tells Mary that she will become pregnant with Jesus through the Holy Spirit, her response is “Behold, I am the servant of the Lord; let it be to me according to your word.” Mary chooses faith over fear.
The wise men also choose faith over fear — fear of Herod. When the wise men see Jesus, they immediately fall on their knees and worship. Hannah asks us to consider what is standing in our way of falling on our knees in worship. Our reasons may differ; but, most likely, it boils down to fear.
In the chaos of Charlie Brown’s Christmas pageant, Linus reads the story of Jesus’ birth from Luke. As Linus reads, we see him drop his blanket. Linus drops his fear and rests amid his faith in God. May we drop our blankets of fear and be united as children of God in celebration of the birth of Jesus. Amen.