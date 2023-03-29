Praying hands and Bible
Patrick Fore/unsplash.com

My wife Julie and I recently made a driving trip through the southeast part of the United States. We had good weather, met good friends and enjoyed some Southern cuisine. For our family a trip like this usually means stops at various ice cream parlors and this trip was no exception. And ice cream brings to mind an illustration of God’s love that I used some years ago.

Julie had taken a few of our grandkids to Hutchinson. They went to eat at Dairy Queen. Julie told 2-year-old Rebekah that she could have whatever she wanted off the children’s menu. She listed the choices; cheeseburger, hot dog, chicken nuggets, hamburger or corn dog. Rebekah listened and responded earnestly, “I want ice cream!” Julie explained that she had to have a meal first and listed them all for her once again. Rebekah looked her square in the eye and said, “I want ice cream.” Rebekah knew what Rebekah liked. I would add that God knows what God likes; and what God likes is us.

— Gordy Pennertz is a recently retired pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Litchfield.

Tags