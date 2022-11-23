A writer by the name of James Banks recounts a memory of his great uncle.
“A rugged, cast-iron ring stood against the harsh Minnesota winter as it hung on the doorframe of my great uncle’s farmhouse. More than a hundred feet away was another ring, firmly fixed to the dairy barn. When there was going to be a blizzard, my uncle would attach a line between both rings so he could find the path between the house and the barn. Keeping a firm grip on the line kept him from losing his way in the blinding storm.”
This great uncle’s use of a safety line in a snowstorm reminds me of the need we all have for direction when we face the storms of life. These storms come in all kinds of shapes and sizes, financial or medical challenges, family issues, or possibly the loss of a loved one. These situations can blind our way. We need a safety line!
In Proverbs 3:5-6 we find the greatest safety line possible. The writer tells us, "Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight."
- The greatest safety line is trusting in God.
- So often we invert the order described in verse five. When faced with the storm we first lean on our own understanding. We try desperately to figure things out. How foolish is this. We are already disorientated. Then when we can’t figure it out, we cry out to God. It says here to start with God. Trust in Him with all your heart.
- We are to submit to Him. In other words, grab onto His line.
- He will make your paths straight by showing you the way through the storm.
You are perhaps encountering a “blinding storm” in your life. I hope that you will take the advice from Proverbs.
— Jeff Garland is Care and Spanish Ministries pastor at Cornerstone Church in Litchfield.