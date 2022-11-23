A writer by the name of James Banks recounts a memory of his great uncle.

“A rugged, cast-iron ring stood against the harsh Minnesota winter as it hung on the doorframe of my great uncle’s farmhouse. More than a hundred feet away was another ring, firmly fixed to the dairy barn. When there was going to be a blizzard, my uncle would attach a line between both rings so he could find the path between the house and the barn. Keeping a firm grip on the line kept him from losing his way in the blinding storm.”

— Jeff Garland is Care and Spanish Ministries pastor at Cornerstone Church in Litchfield.

