Gotcha!
Every family has different holidays and celebrations throughout the year. There are only a few families who get to celebrate one by the name of “Gotcha Day!” “Gotcha Day” is when a family adopts a child into their home. It’s the day when the family can say you get to stay in your forever home. At the end of December our family was able to have another “Gotcha Day” as we legally adopted two of our grandkids.
For those who know our story, we have been raising two of our grandkids in our home for two years. A lot has changed for them in the past two years. They have accomplished many things and crossed many hurdles to get there. It hasn’t always been the easiest, I must admit. I am not as young as I use to be.
You see, when you adopt children, they become like one of your own. They are not servants, they are members of your family. They have privileges and they are heirs to your family.
This “Gotcha Day” reminds me of the scripture in Romans 8:14-17.
“For those who are led by the Spirit of God are the children of God. 15 The Spirit you received does not make you slaves, so that you live in fear again; rather, the Spirit you received brought about your adoption to sonship. And by him we cry, “Abba, Father.” 16 The Spirit himself testifies with our spirit that we are God’s children. 17 Now if we are children, then we are heirs — heirs of God and co-heirs with Christ, if indeed we share in his sufferings in order that we may also share in his glory.”
God’s family is full of many “Gotcha Days.” This could only happen through Jesus Christ because His death on the cross restored the relationship between God and man. For those who accept Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, you become a child of God. God has adopted you as one of His children. He also gives you a forever home. Do you have a heavenly “Gotcha Day?” If not, you can today, just believe in the Lord Jesus Christ.
Our family would also like to say "thank you" to many who have been with us on this journey. Litchfield Preschool Early Childhood team, your staff has been wonderful and a great help. To a young girl who was behind in so many ways, to put her on a path to thrive and not to just survive. Head Start for taking a young man into your class and challenging him to be comfortable and willing to grow again. Meeker County Social Services for helping us with all the different connections we had to go through. Doctors and their therapist for visits. You are all about making a difference in a child’s life. Those in the community open up your hearts there is a need for Foster Homes and there are kids waiting for their “Gotcha Day” as well. Making a difference in lives physically, mentally and spiritually.