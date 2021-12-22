Christmas is almost here. On the Sunday before Christmas why does the church offer us this Gospel (Lk 1:39-45) of the visitation of Elizabeth by Mary?
We are told that “Mary set out and traveled to the hill country in haste.” Many of us will be traveling to see loved ones for Christmas, and these days just before our celebration are filled with haste. There are so many things to do to get ready: presents, food and luggage.
“When Elizabeth heard Mary’s greeting, the infant leaped in her womb.” Even before birth, John the Baptist recognized the importance of the Lord’s presence with us. His joy is meant to encourage us to also be filled with joy and celebrate Jesus with us.
“…Elizabeth, filled with the Holy Spirit, cried out in a loud voice and said, ‘Blessed are you among women, and blessed is the fruit of your womb.’” The gospel writer seems to be encouraging us to follow Elizabeth’s lead in praising Mary for her role in bringing our Lord to the world.
Finally, Elizabeth says, “Blessed are you who believed that what was spoken to you by the Lord would be fulfilled.” God’s word came to Mary through the angel, Gabriel. Mary did not doubt, resist or delay. She responded, “May it be done to me according to your word.” Too often we read God’s word as though it pertains only to the individuals mentioned. But wouldn’t it be wonderful for others to say of us, “Blessed are you who believed that what was spoken to you by the Lord would be fulfilled?” Even though the Lord doesn’t generally send an angel to ask us to become parents, still the Lord calls us to be open to new life. We are to trust that God is with us as a family.
At Christmas, God chose to become one of us and join the human family in a most ordinary way. Salvation literally came to us through a family. What does this mean about the importance of our family? It is God’s chosen means to save us. It is no accident that it is within the family that we first learn to have faith in God, to pray, to forgive, to love, to work together for the good of others, to care for the sick, to support others, and to find our identity as beloved sons and daughters.
As we celebrate the Nativity of the Lord, let us celebrate God’s gift to us of our family.