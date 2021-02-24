I’m writing to you today to bring to light a group of people that throughout my childhood brought great confusion to not only me but the world at large. You still exist today, yet often hide in the shadows re-wrapping without our knowledge of it.
You know who you are — you are the used wrapping paper conservationist! You gather wrapping paper after people open presents and save it to use again one day! I have so many questions for you — like, What if the next box you wrap is bigger? What will you do then? Do you ever use the same wrapping paper on gifts for the same person? Do you have to use more tape for inadvertent tears when the paper was being “unwrapped” for the first time? Shoot me an email with the answers to these questions —josh_keller@cornerstonechurchmn.org!! LOL!
The reality is that what often we might see as trash or damaged goods, God sees as something more. Throughout my life, I have experienced and seen others experience incredibly hard things — things that seemed very far from the will or plan of God. These things created everything from grief to trauma to changed life paths to incredible struggles that none of us seemingly signed up for.
It can often be hard to see anything redeemable from the pain/hurt we have experienced/are experiencing, especially as it is fresh in our lives. Yet even as we go through it, God is far from absent and wants us to know that nothing is beyond His redemption. Many of these things can be turned from death to life, whether during this life or the next. We see this play out over and over in the lives of so many in the Bible — from Moses to Rahab to Ruth to Hannah to thief on the cross to so many more.
As we walk this journey of hills and valleys, trials and triumphs, we need these important words from the book of Hebrews, verses 13:5b+6- “’Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you.’ So we say with confidence, ‘The Lord is my helper; I will not be afraid. What can mere mortals do to me?’” Jesus is for us and with us, even in the midst of our mess.