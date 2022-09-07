God sees us and is with us ...
Back to school ... that’s what time of year it is! Yet that phrase “Back to school” is pretty loaded. There are all kinds of things that are associated with that — things like anxiety, fear, worry, excitement, joy, nervousness, sadness, stress and so on ... .
David was known in scripture as a man after God’s own heart. He was a battle tested leader who in spite of his failures had to be the best king the nation of Israel ever had. He was a man who everyone looked to and followed, yet we see in Psalm 13 David’s humanity just laid to bare.
1 How long, Lord? Will you forget me forever? How long will you hide your face from me? 2 How long must I wrestle with my thoughts and day after day have sorrow in my heart? How long will my enemy triumph over me?3 Look on me and answer, Lord my God. Give light to my eyes, or I will sleep in death, 4 and my enemy will say, “I have overcome him,” and my foes will rejoice when I fall. 5 But I trust in your unfailing love; my heart rejoices in Your salvation. 6 I will sing the Lord’s praise, for He has been good to me.
David was facing some significant issues as he wrote this passage. He had feelings of loneliness and abandonment, awful thoughts, deep sorrow, potentially losing his battles, the prospect of sleeping in death, and his foes/enemies laughing in the face of all of this. David knew what it meant to face “giants” — both in the literal sense (Goliath) and the figurative sense (all of these challenges facing him — both emotionally and physically). The thing that was the game-changer for David in these situations was that he knew God was with him in all of this.
As we read the first four verses of this Psalm, it seems as if David is wrestling with, “Is God even here? Does He even care?” But when verses 5-6 show up, the tone changes. What causes that? David lived in a reality of the difficulties of life, but also in the reality of the faithfulness of God. He had been through so much in his life up to that point where God had come through for Him. The shift isn’t necessarily a shift but more a processing out loud his worries and fears and then acknowledging what he knows to be true in the midst of his situations.
What could our week look like this week if we felt safe to process with God what we were feeling and experiencing and then took time to also acknowledge the things we know to be true about God? What if we stepped into the Bible this week and chose to seek Him by seeking Him with all of our heart (Jeremiah 29:13)? I believe that this week has the potential to look a little different than last week if we take these few steps. God is with us in whatever it is that we are walking through- and as we see and acknowledge that, our perspective and our reality will change for the better.
— Josh Keller is multi-site care pastor at Cornerstone Church in Litchfield.