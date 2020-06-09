The serpent was always in the garden. It was not introduced as a plot twist to spice things up and test the integrity or obedience of humans. I find the idea that sin came into existence only after a bad choice was made implausible.
I want to explore the idea of the craftiest creature created engaging in an intellectual debate with Eve as a metaphor for our own mental gymnastics to justify our actions and behaviors. Will to create requires that we make choices. It also requires that we take responsibility for our lives. Adam and Eve blamed each other, an animal, and God. Rather than confessing, “yes, I did the thing,” they said it happened because of some external force — including God creating.
From the very beginning of community, humans lean towards not being honest about their intentions and desires. Rather, we engage in complicated negotiations to give ourselves permission to do what we want, rather than live in a way that promotes God’s will. It is easy to justify desires and addictions with “well, I deserve this” or “I had a rough day.” One more snack, one more drink, one more peak at the pornography, one more toke, one more purchase.
And when God comes calling, like God does in the cool of the evening — we’re hiding because we know we’ve sinned. We went to act like we lost track of time or we want to hide our shortcomings from God, others and ourselves. We deny truth. God knows. God asks us how we know.
We do not take responsibility for our actions. We blame our bosses for having unrealistic expectations, we blame our spouses for not being supportive, we blame the government, church, neighbors, economy, the rich, the poor, immigrants, refugees, people of color, those of other religious traditions, God. Everyone out there is the problem. Yet our sinful choice is made within.
Deflecting and pointing fingers at everyone else — including God — when it is our own misalignment with God’s will that keeps us stuck. Confession of our sinful nature — of the things that we have done and left undone is our responsibility to ourselves, each other, and to God. Admitting that I wanted to say the hurtful words, I wanted a new something, I want the feelings a chemical provides, I wanted the affair, I wanted to tell my boss off, I wanted the pleasure of the sexual image.
Confession, with integrity and humility restores relationship with God, others and ourselves. To live a holy life is to live in a way where God’s will is present now. Not some hopeful end once our life on earth is over. Creating a new way to live together requires that we take responsibility for our thoughts, our actions, and what offer the world.
We are not going to do life right every time. But we can live with integrity and take responsibility for what we have done, and what we have left undone. Through this, we receive God’s grace.