I learned the songs “Rise and Shine (and give God your glory, glory), “Down in My Heart (I have the joy, joy, joy, joy)” and “If You’re Happy and You Know It (clap your hands)” as a child in church.
Even as an adult, I thought all three songs were about God. Turns out the word “God” is not in the lyrics of “If You’re Happy and You Know It.” Actually, there are no references to religion in this song. Yet, as a child, I certainly learned to connect God with it.
I learned that happiness is available to me at all times when Jesus is in my heart. I learned that my happiness is not dependent on who I am or what is happening in my life. I learned these lessons as a child from my parents, grandparents, Sunday School teachers and pastors.
I wish I could tell you that I learned these lessons once and abided by them forevermore. Alas, these lessons take practice. Trusting and abiding in God takes practice. And, even then, practice does not make perfect. Practicing our faith makes living our faith easier and richer but it never gets perfect.
Biblical joy exists all the time and it cannot be taken away from us. We can live in joy regardless of what happens in our lives. This is the good news of walking with Jesus. Being happy when all is well in our lives comes to us naturally. Being happy when all is not well in our lives does not come to us naturally. Here is where most of us stumble and do not avail ourselves of God’s peace and joy.
Biblical joy when hard things are happening in our lives is not laughter and celebration. Biblical joy during our struggles is a thankfulness that God is with us. Happiness amid our struggles is being content in our reliance on God because doing so frees us from constant worry.
Sometimes we cling to our problems so tightly we make ourselves miserable. We become accustomed to carrying our burdens and do not see the perpetual frown on our faces or the downward spiral of our spirits. Ironically, we may not be aware we are doing this until we develop a negative approach to life.
Knowing God’s promises help us grow in living amid joy. Psalms 16:11 reads “You make known to me the path of life, in your presence there is fullness of joy; at your right hand are pleasures forevermore.” We know the path of life God gives us through reading the Bible, prayer and community with others of faith.
And, believing God’s promises help us grow in living amid joy. Romans 15:13 reads “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope.” We are called to move beyond knowing God’s promises to believing God’s promises. Believing God’s promises changes our behavior and our hearts.
Philippians 4:4 reads “Be glad in the Lord always! Again, I say, be glad.” God calls us to be happy in living our faith always. God knows “always” is challenging so we are given grace to practice knowing and believing that God dwells within us. God is Always. Amen.