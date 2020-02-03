I serve in a church tradition that uses a lectionary for its Bible readings in Sunday morning worship. What this means is that the Bible readings are assigned for the preachers. The primary reason for this is that it pushes us to preach on a broad spectrum of Bible texts, some of which we may not like or may find difficult.
Recently I was pressed by this lectionary system to preach on Jesus’s first words of his ministry in the Gospel of Matthew, “Repent, for the kingdom of heaven has come near.” Repent is often heard in our context as condemnation. Stop this. Don’t do that. It actually means to simply turn around and go the other way. Perhaps more important was the statement, “the kingdom of God has come near.”
So often in my Christian tradition, heaven is that place to which we go when we die. It is the pearly gates with St. Peter waiting to greet us when we get there. This makes much of our work as Christians earning our place in heaven. But these first words of Jesus’ ministry remind us that heaven is not just that other place that we hope to achieve when we die. Heaven is also here and now. It is present in the person of Jesus. And we, as God’s hands and feet, are God’s presence in the world today. Not perfectly, of course. We are broken human beings. But heaven is here today through us.
Much of Christianity through the centuries has been criticized for being too focused on what comes in the next life. Jesus’ first words of his ministry in Matthew’s Gospel is an important corrective. Heaven is our goal for the next life. But heaven is also our goal in this life. We are to bring heaven into this world. We are to care for the sick, visit the lonely, feed the hungry, shelter the homeless, steward the creation. All the things that Jesus did to bring heaven is also ours to do. This teaching is true for many other religious traditions as well.
There are Sundays in which I am frustrated by the lectionary because it pushes me in directions that are more difficult. Other Sundays I am thankful for it because it reminds me of Jesus’ teachings that we might neglect. This time it reminds us that heaven is both later and here and now.