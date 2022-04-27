Easter, the celebration of the risen Christ, has come and gone for 2022. As I write, I still have candy in my Easter basket. By the time you read this, all the candy will be gone, unlike Jesus. Jesus stays with us for 40 days after his resurrection before he ascends into heaven.
Why, oh why, does Jesus stick around after we have crucified him? Why does Jesus want to see the disciples again given their less than stellar behavior? What is so important for Jesus to do and say during the 40 days after his resurrection?
During this time, Jesus is seen by thousands of people, walking, talking, healing, preaching, drinking and eating. Jesus continues to teach the disciples. Jesus explains what the scriptures say about him, beginning with Moses and all the prophets. Jesus opens up the scripture for the disciples and we learn in Luke 24:32 that their “hearts burned” as they gained spiritual understanding.
Jesus gives his final instructions, known as the Great Commission, to the disciples — to us — in Matthew 28:19 when he says “go and make disciples of all nations.” Despite it costing them their lives, the disciples go forth spreading the love of Christ.
We tend to jump over the 40 days after the resurrection into recognizing the Ascension of Jesus into heaven. Or, we become confused in the timing and think these teachings and the Great Commission take place before Jesus is crucified.
For me, this time period is the miracle of Jesus’ love for us. It is one thing for Jesus to come to earth and experience what it is like to be human, given Jesus knows he will be crucified and resurrected. It is an entirely different thing for Jesus to stay with us for 40 days after we have crucified, doubted and given up on him. This time period humbly brings me to my knees.
We are in the season of Eastertide, counting the Sundays from Easter until we reach the Ascension of Christ on May 26, 2022. Being in Eastertide is not as recognized and honored in my life as I want it to be. I am trying to be cognizant of each of the 40 days after Easter. I am starting each day with a prayer thanking Jesus for his 40 days among us after we failed him so miserably. Day by day, I am finding a spiritual path to honor these 40 days.
I hope you find ways to honor these 40 days, too. May Eastertide challenge us to read and study our Bibles so our hearts are burning with understanding, compassion and a desire to serve God. Amen.