We’re living in interesting times. I think it’s safe to say that for most of us, we haven’t ever lived through a time like we are living in right now. I know for myself there were times over the last two years where I wanted to be saved from the craziness that was/is our world.
Whether we realize it or not, we need to be saved- from many things but ultimately from eternal separation from God. That eternal separation includes both now during our lives and throughout all of eternity.
In John 10:10, Jesus says, “The enemy comes to steal, kill, and destroy- I have come that you might have life and have it to the full.”
The life that we are created for is not just for after we die. It is for now, and apart from salvation, we can not experience it.
So what is salvation?
Noah Webster, in 1828, defined salvation as:
The act of saving; preservation from destruction, danger or great calamity.
Appropriately in theology, the redemption of man from the bondage of sin and liability to eternal death, and the conferring on him everlasting happiness. This is the great salvation.
One of my heroes, Rick Warren, talks about salvation like this- “Through salvation our past has been forgiven, our present is given meaning, and our future is secured.”
Three scriptures that lay out so much truth about salvation are:
Acts 4:12- Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to mankind by which we must be saved.” What does that mean? That means that Jesus is the only way to salvation! Which we see again in the next verse…
Ephesians 2:8+9- “for it is by grace you have been saved, through faith—and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God- not by works, so that no one can boast.” And the path to salvation goes through the next verse-
Romans 10:9- If you declare with your mouth that Jesus is LORD and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead you will be saved.
Here are some conclusions about Salvation that I think are super important for us to know and are reflected in the verses above:
Salvation is a gift from heaven. It is only through Jesus that it can happen for us.
Salvation only happens with humility. In order to be saved we need to acknowledge our need for salvation. We cannot save ourselves, no matter how much we play God in our own lives.
The need for salvation is hard-wired within each of us. Ecclesiastes 3:11 says, “He (God) has also set eternity in the human heart.”
I want to encourage you — there is hope and healing that is available to you through the salvation that Jesus offers. If you are reading this and would like to chat about what it might look like to follow Jesus, go ahead and email me at wecare@cornerstonechurchmn.org I would love to connect with you!