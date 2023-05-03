In Jesus’ day shepherding sheep was a common and well-known occupation. For us it is not very well-known. Sheep and shepherd develop a special bond. The sheep come to trust the voice of the shepherd. The shepherd calls each one by name and leads them out to pasture. The sheep will not follow a strange shepherd because they are fearful.
We can be like sheep too. We can be fearful; we can feel unsafe. This causes us to seek out safety. Some put their trust in preachers and teachers that do not deserve their trust. Cults come to mind as those who prey on the trust of their followers.
This concern for safety or salvation is the reason that Jesus calls himself the sheep gate in the gospel for this past Sunday (Jn 10:1-10). Flocks of sheep were kept in an enclosure made of stone walls. Each day the shepherd would lead the sheep out through an opening in the wall to pasture, and in the evening the shepherd led them back into the pen. But there was no gate that swung open and shut. Instead the shepherd served as the gate sleeping in that opening in the wall to protect the sheep from wild animals or those who would steal them during the night.
By calling himself the sheep gate, Jesus was saying that he lays his life down to protect us, to save us from our fears, from danger, from death. Jesus is the good shepherd because he knows our fears and our need for safety.
We might ask ourselves why the church gives us this gospel during the Easter season. Perhaps the answer comes from the first reading for the day which ends with Acts 2:41, “Those who accepted his message were baptized, and about three thousand persons were added that day.” Since the early church, Easter began with sundown Saturday night. This was the privileged time for baptism for those who had been preparing for a long period of time, sometimes years. Baptism saves us from sin and death.
No wonder Psalm 23 is used on the Fourth Sunday of Easter — the Lord is my shepherd; there is nothing I shall want…Even though I walk in the dark valley I fear no evil; for you are at my side with your rod and your staff that give me courage. At Easter we celebrate Jesus as the Light of the world with the new Easter fire that provides the flame for the Easter candle. Sin and darkness are overcome by the light of Christ which enlightens the baptized. During Easter we celebrate Jesus our Good Shepherd who came that we might have life and have it more abundantly.
— The Rev. Jeff Horejsi is pastor for the Shepherd of Souls Area Faith Community, serving the churches of St. Philip in Litchfield. Our Lady in Manannah and St. John in Darwin.