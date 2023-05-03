Praying hands and Bible
Patrick Fore/unsplash.com

In Jesus’ day shepherding sheep was a common and well-known occupation. For us it is not very well-known. Sheep and shepherd develop a special bond. The sheep come to trust the voice of the shepherd. The shepherd calls each one by name and leads them out to pasture. The sheep will not follow a strange shepherd because they are fearful.

We can be like sheep too. We can be fearful; we can feel unsafe. This causes us to seek out safety. Some put their trust in preachers and teachers that do not deserve their trust. Cults come to mind as those who prey on the trust of their followers.

— The Rev. Jeff Horejsi is pastor for the Shepherd of Souls Area Faith Community, serving the churches of St. Philip in Litchfield. Our Lady in Manannah and St. John in Darwin.

Tags