From the writings of Herodotus (5th century BC) humankind has searched for “the fountain of youth” or the like. These yearnings reveal a deep seated desire to live beyond our 100 or so years that our allotted to us.
This past weekend many of us heard from the Gospel according to John where Jesus says, “My sheep hear my voice; I know them, and they follow me. I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish.” Jesus is portrayed as the “Good Shepherd” and we as His sheep. This passage should remind us of Psalm 23 in which God is our shepherd who is with us as we walk through the dark valley. The early church clearly interpreted this to mean that our Good Shepherd will bring us through death to new life. Many depictions of the Good Shepherd on first-century funeral crypts and sarcophagi bear witness to this belief.
Do we believe in the resurrection of the dead? Do we believe that we will live again after death? St. Paul took some in his community at Corinth to task for not accepting the resurrection of the body. He argued that “If there is no resurrection, then neither has Christ been raised. And if Christ has not been raised, then empty (too) is our preaching; empty, too, your faith.” (1 Cor. 15:13-14) St. Paul’s argument that belief in the resurrection from the dead is an essential of the Christian faith was adopted by the whole church and written into its creeds.
In this season of Easter we celebrate Christ’s resurrection, and we celebrate that those who believe in Him will also share in His resurrection and eternal life. We are filled with great joy that our sins are forgiven and we are saved from eternal death.
Knowing that we have an everlasting destiny should make all the difference in our daily lives. Our worship, prayer, good works and relationships are all given a meaning that lasts beyond this life. The fears and anxieties we have should be eased by the fact that they are temporary and will be overcome by the victory of Christ.
Let us continue to praise God for sending Jesus to suffer and die for us that we may be saved from our sins and from death that lasts. Alleluia, Christ is risen. He is risen indeed.