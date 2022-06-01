Blessings Church is doing a series this spring called: “Journey Through James.” It is a series of lessons along with a daily journal to help dig into the Bible. The journaling is called S.O.A.P. — Scripture. Observation. Application. Prayer.
This week we are in James 5. Take a look at this “encouragement” to the church by James, the brother of Jesus. It would have been written sometime before AD 69 (or AD 62), when he was martyred. The earliest extant manuscripts of James usually date to the mid-to-late 3rd century.
James 5:1-3 (TPT) “Listen all you who are rich, for it’s time to weep and howl over the misery that will overtake you! [2] Your riches lie rotting, your fine clothing eaten by moths, [3] and your gold and silver are corroded as a witness against you. You have hoarded up treasure for the last days but it will become a fire to burn your flesh.”
I’m rich. Are you?
An analysis of 2016 data found that the poorest 50% of the world population own about $410 billion in total wealth. As of 2017, the world’s richest five men owned over $400 billion in wealth. Thus, on average, each man owns nearly as much as 750 million people.
In 2019, eight men owned 50% of the world’s wealth. They had as much wealth as the 3.6 billion people who make up the poorest in the world, where one in 10 people survive on less than $2 per day.
In 2019 it was 8 men, in 2021 almost 5. (2021 top 2 = $400B, top 5 = $800B. Top 8 — $1 trillion). Each owns twice as much as the entire 750 million poorest in the world. (As of this writing, there are now 10 “Centibillionaires.”)
Interesting statistics, but James’ message isn’t about them. Over the last year, the amount of wealth concentrated in the top 1% of society has received a lot of attention, yet the real top 1% consists of a lot more than just eight people. Who exactly are the 1% in relation to the entire world? The surprising answer: an income of $32,400 a year will allow you to make the cut.
The 1% is someone who makes $32,400/year!
James’ message is not for a handful of people, it’s for all of us. And remember Church, his message is definitely to the Church — not the World. The context of James must be read with the immediately preceding verse 4:17 in mind, “Anyone, then, who knows the good he ought to do and doesn’t do it, sins.”
As my 2-year-old grand-daughter Julia says when viewing an obstacle on the playground, “Let’s do this! We got this!” So let me close with some great thoughts to encourage you in generosity.
“You show me your checkbook and I will show you where your heart is.” –Larry Burkett
“There are 2 questions a steward needs to consider. 1. Who owns it? 2. How much is enough?” –Ron Blue
“Live like no one else, so later you can live like no one else, and give like no one else.” –Dave Ramsey
“... tithing isn’t something I do to clear my conscience so I can do whatever I want with the 90 % — it also belongs to God! I must seek his direction and permission for whatever I do with the full amount. I may discover that God has different ideas than I do.” – Randy Alcorn
As we like to say at Blessings; We are blessed to be a blessing!
Be blessed!