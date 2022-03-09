As I reflect on the nature of the Lenten practices of sacrifice, I recognize that I am moving away from withholding material pleasures as a fast towards a practice of service. There are immeasurable benefits to the spiritual practice of the fast. Denying the physical body of something causes discomfort. The treasures found while turning towards God and allowing that space to be filled with whatever God provides and then accepting what is provided is the entire point. This is not an exercise in self-control, rather an exercise in admitting that we do not have control and that what we do have is provided to us out of God’s abundance.
In the spirituality group I lead at the hospital I work at, we are exploring Mussar. Mussar is the spiritual practice of good actions. It is a Jewish spiritual practice. I believe this time of Lenten reflection is suited to the spiritual practices of Mussar. Mussar in ancient Hebrew can be translated as correction or instruction while in modern Hebrew is understood as ethic. Greg Marcus, author of “The Spiritual Practice of Good Actions” invites his readers to do a self-evaluation of the 13 soul traits of the Mussar practice: humility, patience, enthusiasm, trust, loving-kindness, truth, honor, gratitude, order, silence, equanimity (calmness), fear, awe. I would invite you to rate yourself on a scale of 1 to 10 on these traits — 1 meaning you have very little of the trait, and 10 meaning you have as much as a person can possibly have.
Consider where your soul traits are low. Where might a spiritual discipline benefit you during this Lenten season? What would it look like for you if, instead of not eating chocolate for 40 days, you begin a practice of humility? How will you occupy the right amount of space for yourself? Not taking up too much and not denying yourself space in this world. Rather than laying off the alcohol, consider a spiritual practice of Honor. What would it look like to find the good in anyone? How might the language you use critiquing strangers on social media be impacted by finding the good in anyone? Rather than abstaining from gambling, perhaps begin a practice of awe. How might you understand yourself more if you spent time considering your role in the greater unfolding of the world? Because you are here, you are valuable. Because you are here, life requires something from you. Contemplate the part you play in the bigger picture and recognize that your actions and interactions with others carry weight. How do you want to be remembered? What is the legacy you want to leave behind?
Engaging in the spiritual practice of good actions is beneficial. As one participates in a spiritual discipline, creating habits that reflect the attributes of God, our desire for our go-to proclivities and indulgences fade away. This is the natural course of action. Rather than denying yourself something this Lenten season, consider developing something within yourself. Go and seek God.