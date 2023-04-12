“Come, Lord Jesus. Be our guest. Let thy gifts to us be blessed. Amen.” I grew up with this meal prayer. The prayer is simple and profound.

“Come, Lord Jesus” (Revelation 22:20) is the last prayer in the Bible. This verse is the next to the last verse in the Bible, which is a benediction — “The grace of the Lord Jesus be with God’s people.” — and a final “Amen.” The Bible ends with a prayer for Jesus to come, to return.

— Judy Holmes is an elder and lay pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Litchfield.

