“Come, Lord Jesus. Be our guest. Let thy gifts to us be blessed. Amen.” I grew up with this meal prayer. The prayer is simple and profound.
“Come, Lord Jesus” (Revelation 22:20) is the last prayer in the Bible. This verse is the next to the last verse in the Bible, which is a benediction — “The grace of the Lord Jesus be with God’s people.” — and a final “Amen.” The Bible ends with a prayer for Jesus to come, to return.
For my family, we prayed an invitation to Jesus to come to our table, to be our guest. We asked Jesus to bless the food before us. We often added words to this prayer, asking for our parents to be blessed for providing and preparing the food. We might have asked God to take care of our grandparents, other relatives, or people we knew. Sometimes, we sought God’s care for something current in the news. We said bedtime prayers too.
Learning to pray as a child is a gift adults give children. I remember stumbling upon both of my parents in private prayer. Dad read the Bible and prayed in the den. Mom sought prayer time in their bedroom but read the Bible in the living room. I saw both my grandmothers read their Bibles and pray. I do not recall seeing my grandfathers do so; although, one of my grandfathers attended church.
We can learn to pray at any age whether our parents taught us or not. Praying is about talking to God and developing a relationship with God. We do not need to know formal prayers to start praying. We can pray in simple words. We can tell God anything. We can confess our darkest moments in life. We can ask God for what we need. We can thank God for our blessings. We can praise God. We can pray by ourselves or we can pray with others.
God hears our prayers. God answers our prayers through our thoughts and emotions; the actions of other people; and, our spiritual growth. No one can promise us that God will answer our prayers exactly in the way we want. However, I can promise you that God will work in the depths and crannies of your life when you pray.
Find a quiet spot where you are comfortable. Open your heart to God. Pour out your thoughts, hopes and dreams, problems and worries. God will listen. You will make a connection with God. If you are in a situation without a quiet spot where you are comfortable, know that God hears you regardless of the chaos in your life.
Scripture encourages us to make prayer a habit. We can pray anytime, pray anywhere. Some people challenge themselves with various prayer goals. Many people pray before meals as well as in the morning and the evening. Like Gertrude Stein’s famous poetry line. “A rose is a rose is a rose is a rose” the more we pray, the more we pray. Amen.
— Judy Holmes is an elder and lay pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Litchfield.