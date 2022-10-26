To a child who desires his parents favor, the question, “Is mom and dad angry with me?” is a real question. It’s a question of the heart. A response to the question may conjure up appeasing behaviors like, taking out the trash, making the bed, cleaning one’s room.
In similar fashion many people desiring to experience God’s favor. They ask, “Is God angry with me?” Why ask such a question? Well, many people associate the good and bad things of life as God’s favor or his anger. For example, “People don’t like me, God must be angry with me, or, “My truck broke down, it must be Getting back at me for yelling at my wife this morning,” or, “I’ve tried to do right things, but my life is a disaster, God must hate me.” “I have cancer because I’ve offended God.”
Let’s be honest, we all sin. We do things we know are wrong and we often do them intentionally. Sin and God are oil and vinegar, they don’t mix, they can’t mix, no matter how much we shake the bottle. God’s anger for sin is justified because he is holy, sin cannot be mixed with God’s holy being. So sometimes, the pain, suffering and dysfunction that takes place in our lives is the direct result of our sinful choices, attitudes and actions. That’s an honest reality.
However, is God always angry with us, is there ever a time when God is pleased with us? Will life always be mess because of my poor choices? God’s desire is to bless those who trust in him. The Bible says something quite remarkable; God rejoices over those who trust in him. Isaiah 62:5 “as the bridegroom rejoices over the bride, so shall your God rejoice over you.” Luke’s Gospel says in Luke 2:10 “the angel said to them, ‘Fear not, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people.’” God’s desire is joy for his people.
The Bible says the way to remove fear, anxiety and hopelessness, is faith in God’s Son, Jesus Christ. God’s answer for our sin is the cross. When we repent and look to the cross, there is hope of God’s forgiveness and love, rather than fear of God’s anger (see Matthew 10:28-36).
God’s solution is amazingly simple, seek his forgiveness through turning away from our sin. Listen to and obey the voice of God. He says in Matthew 11:28-30 (ESV) 8 Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. 29 Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. 30 For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.” The answer to fear of God’s anger is trust in his love, his mercy, and the gift of his Son, Jesus Christ.
God rejoices over those who trust in him, through faith in his Son, Jesus Christ.
— Rod Rindahl is pastor at Harvest Community Church in Litchfield.