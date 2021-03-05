In the 1970s, the Lipton soup company ran a television commercial for three years with the tag-line “Is it soup yet?” My four siblings and I loved this commercial despite one sister insisting the slogan was “Is it souped yet?” This sister also loudly sang a hymn refrain as “Jesus, Mary and George” all because she liked the name George better than Joseph!
Despite our disagreements over words in commercials and hymns, we were united in begging our mother to buy Lipton chicken noodle soup. The dry soup mix was ready to eat in five minutes! If our mom joined us in slurping down this green-speckled soup, she teasingly said “No — it is not soup yet — definitely, not soup!”
Our mom was a scratch cook, including making her own noodles for soup. We loved our mom’s cooking even if we were easily influenced by commercials. During these pandemic days, we find ourselves talking about our mom’s cooking often. We are searching for comfort, for what was once our normal, amid this most unusual time.
Many of us find deep comfort during Lent. We look forward to coming together on Wednesday evenings as humble people needing to hear God’s Word, needing to feed our bodies.
Alas, this is our second Lenten season where we will not gather for soup and sandwiches on Wednesdays before services. Six weeks of breaking bread within our faith community sounds like something we did in the olden days, not something that was our Lenten routine just two years ago.
I readily confess that, so far in this Lenten season, soup is on my mind more than scripture. After all, six weeks of gathering as believers and choosing between four to eight different homemade soups and just as many sandwich choices is a bounty for our bodies and feeds our souls too!
Jesus teaches that breaking bread together is an essential part of practicing our faith. Jesus eats with people often, deepening relationships, welcoming strangers, eating with his enemies and feeding the poor.
Jesus eats with Levi, the tax collector, a perceived enemy. He goes to the Pharisee Simon’s house to eat and, while there, he welcomes a sinful woman as an unexpected guest despite Simon’s indignation. Jesus feeds a crowd of 5,000 when no one is expecting him to do so.
When Jesus dines with Mary, Martha and Lazarus, he reminds us that we need not go to extremes when feeding others if it causes us to be ungracious in God’s Word. When the Pharisees criticize Jesus for not following their washing ritual before eating, Jesus talks about how the state of our hearts is more important.
When invited to eat at a home of a Pharisee, Jesus speaks about working on the Sabbath, places of honor at the table and who is invited to sit at God’s table. He does so by leaning on the Word of God. Jesus invites himself to Zacchaeus’ house and demonstrates that he is willing to break bread with sinners.
Jesus gathers his disciples for the Passover meal so he may prepare them for his death and explain the new covenant of communion. After his resurrection, when Jesus walks with two of his followers on the road to Emmaus, he is recognized only after Jesus gives thanks for the bread and breaks it. When these two followers tell the other disciples about recognizing Jesus, Jesus appears before the disciples, who become afraid until Jesus sits down to eat with them.
Jesus welcomes us all to the table. Even when we cannot share a meal, we can break bread together spiritually and eternally. We may struggle to remember this as we make our own soups this Lenten season. Whether we make homemade soup or have Lipton chicken noodle soup, it will not quite be soup yet — not until we gather together again. Amen.