Some time ago, I “hired” my five-year-old grandson to help move some bricks in our backyard. He was excited to be able to help. I thought I’d give him $5. I thought five bucks is a nice payday for a five-year-old, and I didn’t know if he was even thinking he might get paid. When we took a break for a little lunch, I told him that I was planning to give him $5 for helping. He looked me in the eye and said, “I was really planning on 15.” I was taken aback a bit then told him I wasn’t going to give him 15 dollars. He sighed and said, “OK, I’ll take 10.”
In Luke’s gospel, we find the apostles asking Jesus for more of something they wanted. They’d been following Jesus for some time and had experienced some successes in their ministry but also plenty of failures. They figured they knew how to fix it. In Luke, 17: 5 we read of their solution, “And the apostles said to the Lord, ‘Give us more faith.’” They had faith, but like our grandson and his pay, they wanted more. And this seems like a good and reasonable request. Wouldn’t we all like more faith?
In his answer, Jesus pointed out that faith is not measured out like a paycheck. In fact, faith is not measured in quantities. He compared the amount of faith necessary to do great things with the mustard seed; among the smallest seeds of all. He explained that the disciples didn’t need more faith, they needed to use the faith they had. The lesson is that faith is not something you measure out as more or less faith, but faith is something that you have as you use it. Jesus used one of the smallest seeds to illustrate that truth... it is not the size of our faith, but the practice of faith.
It was Ghandi who said, “I like your Christ. I do not like your Christians because they are so unlike him.” That is quite a challenge. Can we be more like Christ? That doesn’t require greater faith, but greater obedience. We don’t need more faith but need to act on our faith, even if it is just the size of a mustard seed. Paul wrote in Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ, who strengthens me.” We are reminded, it’s not us or our power, it’s being in relationship with Jesus.
Like our grandson and like the apostles, we often want more; more money, more time... more faith. Jesus reminds us that what matters is not the size or amount of our faith, and we could say this of all of our worldly possessions. What matters is that we faithfully use our gifts and talents and time for the Lord.