Psychologists have used a simple test to determine whether a person is an optimist or a pessimist. They take a glass of water filled to the halfway mark and ask the person to describe what they see. Some people will say that it is half-empty, whereas others will say it is half-full. Both answers are correct, but what does this test reveal?
Optimists will usually say the glass is half-full, and pessimists will say it is half-empty. Optimists will generally focus on the good, there is still water left. Pessimists will focus on the negative, the water is almost gone.
Jesus’ disciples tended to be more on the pessimistic side. In John 6 we have the account of when Jesus fed 5,000 people. John 6:5-6 says, Jesus soon saw a huge crowd of people coming to look for him. Turning to Philip, he asked, “Where can we buy bread to feed all these people?” He was testing Philip, for he already knew what he was going to do.
In a sense, Jesus was giving him the test: Is the glass half-full or half-empty? The response from Philip and Andrew revealed they saw the glass half-empty.
In verses 7-9 it says, Philip replied, “Even if we worked for months, we wouldn’t have enough money to feed them!” Then Andrew, Simon Peter’s brother, spoke up. “There’s a young boy here with five barley loaves and two fish. But what good is that with this huge crowd?”
They perceived the situation from the negative perspective. How could they possibly work out this seemly impossible situation?
In verses 10-13 is says, “Tell everyone to sit down,” Jesus said. So, they all sat down on the grassy slopes ... . Then Jesus took the loaves, gave thanks to God, and distributed them to the people. Afterward he did the same with the fish. And they all ate as much as they wanted. After everyone was full, Jesus told his disciples, “Now gather the leftovers, so that nothing is wasted.” So they picked up the pieces and filled twelve baskets with scraps left by the people who had eaten from the five barley loaves.
One lesson we can learn from this miracle is that far too often we focus on what we do not have, rather than on what God can do with what we do have. Imagine the outcome of this story had Jesus gone along with their negative perspective.
Perhaps you are facing a situation where you are being tested like the disciples. When we dwell only on what we don’t have, we risk missing out on what great things God wants to do with what we do have. God may have some amazing outcomes in mind, but your shortsightedness is holding you back. Offer up to God what you do have and see what positive results may occur.