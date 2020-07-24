It is our time to realign with the rule and reign of our King Jesus.
During the initial 60-plus days of the pandemic’s Shelter In Place order, Debi and I were both quarantined and experienced the effects of isolation and seclusion. We also experienced the joy of having people infiltrate our isolation and seclusion through acts of love by extending loving hands with gifts and supplies we could not attain (need toilet paper anyone?).
We experienced the unexpected loss of my father-in-law. This loss triggered the generosity of others to provide expressions of sympathy and financial assistance. We also experienced a time to know our neighbors better than ever. The difficulty, scariness and uncertainty of these times led to new and improved bonds with people as we navigated the difficult, scary and uncertain times together. While our hearts are fatigued, we discovered healing comes from giving and receiving love.
Oddly, navigating the difficult, uncertain and stressful time increased our desire to love. And that’s how it works.
Love leads to unity, reconciliation and refreshment of our hearts.
Love requires coming together and serving one another while recognizing what are the truly important aspects of life. Rather than demanding the luxuries that often lead us to complacency, sacrificial love becomes a healing balm.
On May 25, 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic was eclipsed by the public death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. This tragic event made world news and revealed the outcry of many American people for justice, reconciliation and unity.
Political and social angst followed the event of Mr. Floyd’s death. More life was lost as protestors, looters, police and National Guard officers clashed. The angst and outrage escalated quickly into riots, and looting. Anarchy presided in many of our American streets. Many of you, as I did, looked in disgust at the activity taking place. Although disgusted, I also began to realize there is great hurt in the hearts of Americans.
The behavior we witnessed on our television revealed symptoms of deeper angst that exist in our country. These destructive actions and reactions revealed a great need for sacrificial love that could bring healing, unity and refreshment to our hearts … and theirs.
The events that have transpired during 2020 have made many of us tired. But these events also reveal the need for the body of Christ (the church) to repent and be revived. That revival comes by obeying Jesus’ command for sacrificial love. I am convinced that the cure for our fatigue and disillusionment is found in the act of love.
Justice, unity and reconciliation is the role of the body of Christ (the church).
It is time for His Body to rally around the commandment to “love one another [all others] as I have [Christ has] loved you” (John 13:34-35).
It is time for us to rally around the command of our King to love and be sent, “As the Father has sent me [Christ], I [Christ] am sending you” (John 20:21-23). We are being sent to love in radical and sacrificial ways.
Following the King’s command to love and be sent, will unleash justice, unity and reconciliation. But more importantly it will provide the healing needed in the Body of Christ and the world.
“What does love require of you?”
Tony Evans and Andy Stanley pose this question to help heal the pain of segregation, isolation and division. The question… “What does love require of you?” Answering this question will begin to heal — bring the reconciliation — that our country desperately needs. What does love require of you?” to allow others to experience Jesus’ love flowing through you? Because God chose sacrificial love as the means of replenishing and refreshing the heart and soul of mankind.
It is our time to realign with the rule and reign of our King Jesus for the refreshment of our hearts … and the world’s.