To shrug off bad behavior or poor decisions with “I’m not perfect” or “I’m only human” lacks integrity and substance. To acknowledge the reality of our state of being, which is innately finite and flawed for a reason, our behavior does not reflect right action or right living is flawed.

“The Devil made me do it” excuses don’t work for Christians. Paul is clear about Christ breaking the hold sin has over Christians by his death and resurrection. Through Christ, we are no longer enslaved by the grip sin has and have the power to do something other than sin. We are now able to seek and do God’s will rather than simply seeking God’s will.

— Amy Levinski is the chaplain at AMRTC in Anoka and worships at First Presbyterian Church of Litchfield.

Tags