To shrug off bad behavior or poor decisions with “I’m not perfect” or “I’m only human” lacks integrity and substance. To acknowledge the reality of our state of being, which is innately finite and flawed for a reason, our behavior does not reflect right action or right living is flawed.
“The Devil made me do it” excuses don’t work for Christians. Paul is clear about Christ breaking the hold sin has over Christians by his death and resurrection. Through Christ, we are no longer enslaved by the grip sin has and have the power to do something other than sin. We are now able to seek and do God’s will rather than simply seeking God’s will.
This freedom we have in Christ isn’t a freedom that gives us excuse or permission to do whatever we want, whenever we want. This freedom is a releasing of our nature of sinfulness into a nature of Grace. God, through Jesus Christ made it possible for us to not be controlled by this base nature. If we rightly acknowledge God as Lord over our lives, it is natural that we would respond by doing what God commands and requires of us, rather than feeding our baser desires.
Through Christ, we live a higher life, one that responds to God with love and gratitude. We have been delivered from an existence where we are hapless victims of a life separated from God’s grace. There will never be enough apologies, sacrifices, or good intentions that will bring the sinfulness of humanity into good standing with God. But through Jesus Christ, we are delivered from a rule of destruction.
Jesus came to restore relationship with God, not change our nature. It is the quintessential nature of the human to choose and to create and to respond to the call of our Creator. Why live in a way that promises destruction, disappointment, and sorrow, when we can live in right standing with God, knowing that God walks with us on this path that we have chosen.
When we struggle with our understanding of God’s will let us remember what Paul told the Philippians: He said The Lord is near. Do not worry about anything. But in everything by prayer and supplication, with Thanksgiving lets your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your heart and your mind, in Christ Jesus.
We know that Christianity is not simply religion, rather a way of life. We have the pleasure of experiencing the presence of God when we gather for worship or when we pray alone. We do not have the luxury of the excuse of “I’m not perfect, I’m only human.” Paul reminds us that we are either a slave to sin or we submit ourselves to God’s will, and act as God’s agents on this earth.
It is important to remember that we are not under law, but under grace. May God’s will be done, here on earth, as it is in heaven.
— Amy Levinski is the chaplain at AMRTC in Anoka and worships at First Presbyterian Church of Litchfield.