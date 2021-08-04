In the middle of summer this year many of our churches read from John Chapter 6 which begins with the multiplication of the loaves and fishes and then helps us understand the implications of that miracle.
The feeding of the 5,000 is one of the few narratives that is found in all four gospels. It must have been very important for those early Christians.
For those of us used to many choices of wonderful, nutritious foods, a meal of barley loaves and fish does not sound very appealing. During Jesus’ day, it was probably considered a substantial meal. Most of the people would have been living on the edge of not having enough to eat. A person who could provide such a meal for so many was worth listening to. So impressed was the crowd that the gospel writer tells us, “Since Jesus knew that they were going to come and carry him off to make him king, he withdrew again to the mountain alone.” Jesus was not avoiding leadership, but he did not want to serve as a king, a political and military leader.
A bit later in the chapter, Jesus admonishes the people for looking for him to provide another free meal. He challenges them to work for food that endures for eternal life. And then Jesus says, “I am the bread of life; whoever comes to me will never hunger…” We are asked to put our faith in Jesus as the one sent by God to give life to the world.
At the end of the chapter, Jesus tells us that the bread that he will give is his flesh. This saying creates a controversy which ends with many leaving and no longer following him.
The early church saw the multiplication of loaves and fishes as a foreshadowing of the Eucharist. Jesus gave himself to his disciples in the bread and wine of the Last Supper and then the next day in his death on the cross.
When our churches were closed for a number of weeks at the beginning of the COVID pandemic, we were deprived of receiving our Lord Jesus in Holy Communion. We felt in our bones that we were missing out on something, on someone essential.
Jesus continues to offer himself to us. Will we receive him into our bodies, into our lives? I hope and pray that we will not leave and no longer follow him. May we all place our belief in Jesus who is our bread of life, who has given himself on the cross and in the Eucharist that we might have life.