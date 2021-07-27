Take a moment to read the account of Jesus calming the storm in Luke 8:22-25.
How many times have we responded to the storms in our lives in the same way as the disciples did? They totally “freaked out.”
Jesus was there the whole time, in the very same storm the disciples were facing. Yet, He was sound asleep. He was at peace; in control. Frantically, the disciples were doing everything within their skillsets as professional fishermen, experienced at sea, yet unable to manage their situation. When they realized death was imminent, they rushed to Jesus for help.
What did Jesus do? He simply rebuked the violent winds and raging waves and in that instant the storm stopped, and all was calm.
Look again at the response of the disciples at when Jesus did this. They were terrified and amazed, “Who is this man? When He gives a command even the wind and waves obey Him!” They became completely aware of the power Jesus has over EVERYTHING.
But Jesus’ response to the panicking disciples is sobering, “Where is your faith?” Why is it when a fresh storm hits our life, we respond like the disciples? Rather than running right away to our powerful Savior, we attempt to resolve what is totally out of our control.
Rather than panic or “freak out” when that health problem arises, or when that unexpected bill comes up, or when a hurtful situation with another person occurs, why not go immediately to the One who is always in complete control.
In Matthew 11:28 Jesus makes a very appealing invitation: “Come to me, all of you who are weary and carry heavy burdens and I will give you rest.” Notice who has to move. We do! Jesus is always there for us, but He wants us to come to Him.