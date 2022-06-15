“Wait,” Sandy gasped, “What time is it?”
His wife called back, “It’s 11:30 a.m. Why is the time important when you are in trouble?”
“Wait another half hour to call the hired men,” Sandy again gasped. The he added, “I can tread water until they come in for their dinner break.”
There is nothing wrong with being frugal or thrifty, but have you ever met someone who was so tight with their money “that they squeaked?” Have you ever encountered someone who “could squeeze a nickel” so tight that Jefferson’s head was “imprinted” on their thumb? Chances are, all of us have come across such people during our lives. Perhaps we have even been such a person when we look in the mirror!
Jesus said a lot about money. In fact, He dedicated a significant amount of His teaching to the subject. One thing He focused on over and over in His parables and lessons is the importance of being generous with whatever we have, whether it is time, talent or treasure.
For example, in Matthew 5:42, Jesus says, “Give to him who asks of you, and do not refuse him who would borrow from you.” He adds in Matthew 10:8b, “You have received without paying, give without pay.”
Perhaps most beautiful of all that Jesus says about generous giving is found in an incident that occurred in the Jerusalem Temple. Mark records this event: “And He (Jesus) sat down opposite the treasury and watched the multitude putting money into the treasury. Many rich people put in large sums. A poor widow came and put in two copper coins, which make a penny. He called His disciples to Him and said, “Truly I say to you, this poor widow has put in more than all those who contributed to the treasury. For they all contributed out of their abundance; but she out of her poverty has put in everything she had, her whole living.” (Mark 12:41-44)
Why did Jesus say so much about generous giving? I firmly believe it is because He knows us inside and out. He knows that we are healthier people when we give!