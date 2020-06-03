We just had two fishing openers. I’ve been told that the fishing wasn’t all that great, but it will get better. While I can’t say that I’m a big ice fishing fan, I do like sitting in a boat casting into the lily pads when the sun is out and it’s about 75 degrees.
An old adage that one sometimes hears is “give a man a fish, feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, feed him for a lifetime.” This is true. When we learn to take responsibility for ourselves and care for ourselves in any area, we benefit far more than if someone simply provides for us.
The same is true in our relationship to God. Many times we rely on others – clergy, worship services, events, meetings, Bible studies – in order to be “fed” spiritually. When those resources suddenly aren’t available (as we have recently experienced) we begin to spiritually starve.
How much better to have the habit, practice, and ability to feed myself spiritually? To be able to open the Bible and read it, applying what I’ve read to my life? How much better to be able to talk to God about the things that concern me, and listen to his leading as he responds? When we have the freedom to gather and experience worship services, we can be thankful. When we don’t, for whatever reason, we still can grow spiritually because we’ve learned to care for ourselves.
I’ve been encouraging people to view this time we are experiencing as a chance for a re-set – an opportunity to look at our lives, discard the meaningless things that we have allowed to creep in, and to invest in those things that matter: God, family, relationships. Part of that has included encouraging people not to be so dependent on others for their spiritual growth.
A story I like is when Jesus cleared the temple area of money-changers and animal merchants. The Bible says that he turned the tables over. After he was done, the temple leaders had to decide which table they were going to turn upright again. The same is true for us. What tables are we going to let lie, and what tables were we going to set back up? Those decisions will determine what our lives look like for years to come.
Please use this time to learn how to spiritually “fish” more effectively, rather than simply waiting for someone to come and feed you again. If you’re not sure how, give us a call. We’d love to give you a fishing lesson!