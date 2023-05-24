One day a group of managers were given the task of measuring a flagpole. They went out to the flagpole carrying a ladder and several tape measures with the expectation that they would finish the job quickly. What followed was a scene straight out of The Three Stooges, as their ladder fell over several times, and they constantly dropped their tape measures. The whole event was a big mess!
An engineer, who saw this scene play out, walked over and pulled the flagpole out of the ground. After laying the pole down, he proceeded to measure if from end to end. The engineer then gave the measurement to one of the managers and went on about his business.
In response, that manager said to the other managers, “Isn’t that just like an engineer? We are looking for the height of the flagpole and he gives us the length!”
We may laugh at that story, but do you know anyone who tends to devalue other people’s occupation, work or ideas? Perhaps we do, and maybe we have even done that a time or two ourselves. Have you ever stopped to consider why we have the habit of acting and thinking that way? It is because most of us tend to be “Self-focused.” That is, focused on our ideas, our thoughts, and our work.
Fortunately, God in His great wisdom, has a solution for our tendency to be self-focused. The Apostle Paul shares that solution in Philippians 2, “Do nothing from selfishness and conceit, but in humility count others as better than yourselves. Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others. Have this mind among yourselves, which is yours in Christ Jesus, who, though He was in the form of God, did not count equality with God a thing to be grasped, but emptied Himself, taking the form of a servant, being born in the likeness of men. And being found in human form He humbled Himself and became obedient unto death, even death on a cross.”
Did you catch all that? Although you and I may indeed tend to be self-focused, Jesus shows us that it is possible to live a life of love and service to others. How is it possible? By relying on God’s power to guide our hearts, minds, and actions. Remember – God is only a prayer away!
— The Rev. Bill Kerry is pastor at United Methodist Church in Litchfield.