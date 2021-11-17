What is God’s love like?
John 3:16 tells us of God's great love, “God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son....” God's love is a love that certainly exceeds our capabilities to love as human beings. In fact, in order to find a comparison here on Earth, I turn to the love of a dog for its master; perhaps as close as anything to God’s love for us.
Wendy Francisco wrote a poem about this comparison of God’s love and a dog’s love.
“I look up and see God, I look down and see my dog.
Simple spelling G-O-D, same word backwards, D-O-G.
They would stay with me all day; I’m the one who walks away.
But both of them just wait for me, and dance at my return with glee.
Both love me no matter what — divine God and canine mutt.
I take it hard each time I fail…but God forgives, dog wags his tail.
I’ve seen love from both sides now, it’s everywhere, Amen, Bow wow.
I look up and I see God, I look down and see my dog.
And in my human frailty… I can’t match their love for me.”
The love of a dog, the love of our God. We struggle to match the level of devotion of either.
Our dogs make no secret that they care; tail wagging, feet jumping, body shaking with joy. I guess in a way, we could say that even as the dog is a kind of example of how God loves us, the dog can also be an example of how we ought to live in light of God’s love.
- Here’s a list of traits we can learn from our dog:
- Things like when a loved one comes home, always run to greet them.
- Take naps and stretch before rising.
- When someone is having a bad day, be silent, sit close and nuzzle them gently.
- Delight in the simple joy of a long walk.
- Run, romp, and play daily and never pass up the opportunity to go for a joyride.
- Be loyal and show the love you are feeling.
As Christians, we proclaim that Jesus is the Son of God, but the point of that gift is less about God becoming a man, and more about God loving us so much that God decided to walk among us as a human. We need guard against the idea that God is severe and unforgiving toward us. Jesus came to Earth to remove that view of God and demonstrate God's love with a life that showed compassion, mercy and grace.
I tried for a little lighter mood today; we’ve seen lots of serious stuff happening in our world. As we face those serious matter, think of God and dog.
“Both love me no matter what — divine God and canine mutt”.