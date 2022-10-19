My wife and I were driving through the high desert over a scrub-filled ridge looking for some fall colors. As we crested the top, our breath was taken away by the view filling the valley in front of us. Brilliant orange, red, gold-tinged yel-low took over our view as we descended the winding road into Sedona.
Being good Minnesotans it was in our DNA to look for colors in the fall, even as transplants to the desert of Arizona. It was not the typical leaves bursting forth for a season that took our breath away this time, it was rather the constant and timeless monuments of red rock that filled this canyon land. It was beautiful, and we cannot wait to visit again. But now that we have been transplanted back in “God’s Country,” we are back to this annual tradition of searching out the amazing maples, oaks, aspens and birch of the North.
Recently a friend shared with me a scientific perspective of our annual explosion of color. The green leaves we experience the rest of the year are actually masking their true colors with chlorophyll. When the changing temps hit us, the chlorophyll begins to dissipate with the fading warmth of the sun, and the true colors of the leaves begin to shine forth.
In the Bible we find Jesus giving us this perspective in Matthew 5 MSG; “Here’s another way to put it: You’re here to be light, bringing out the God-colors in the world. God is not a secret to be kept. We’re going public with this, as public as a city on a hill. If I make you light-bearers, you don’t think I’m going to hide you under a bucket, do you? I’m putting you on a light stand. Now that I’ve put you there on a hilltop, on a light stand — shine!”
We are so grateful for the journey God has had us on — a couple years in the desert, and now this amazing seasonal experience in the rurals of Minnesota. We have found here in Litchfield a kindred spirit longing for the Spirit of God to bring a new blessing to our community through the amazing churches here and in the prayer movement we have in our own people of faith.
Whether you have discovered this truth by trusting in Jesus for your salvation, or have yet to experience that revelation of your true and I believe eternal colors, I invite you to join us at Blessings for the Spirit of God to bring forth a revelation of your “true” colors, and let your light shine.
— Mark Olson is lead pastor and his wife Teresa is the worship and executive pastor at Blessings Church, Litchfield Assembly of God.