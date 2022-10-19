bible
Courtesy photo Ryk Neethling www.flikr.com

My wife and I were driving through the high desert over a scrub-filled ridge looking for some fall colors. As we crested the top, our breath was taken away by the view filling the valley in front of us. Brilliant orange, red, gold-tinged yel-low took over our view as we descended the winding road into Sedona.

Being good Minnesotans it was in our DNA to look for colors in the fall, even as transplants to the desert of Arizona. It was not the typical leaves bursting forth for a season that took our breath away this time, it was rather the constant and timeless monuments of red rock that filled this canyon land. It was beautiful, and we cannot wait to visit again. But now that we have been transplanted back in “God’s Country,” we are back to this annual tradition of searching out the amazing maples, oaks, aspens and birch of the North.

— Mark Olson is lead pastor and his wife Teresa is the worship and executive pastor at Blessings Church, Litchfield Assembly of God.

