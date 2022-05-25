This week we will gather in various places to observe Memorial Day. It is a special day when we remember those who have given their efforts and some even their lives in our armed forces during times of conflict. We gather to give honor to their memory, not because of their death but because of the life they lived and the heritage of liberty they preserved for us their neighbors and descendants.
We who have given our lives to Jesus Christ and bear the name Christian have realized that God’s intention is for men, women and children to be free. He wants everyone to experience the true liberty that comes from knowing Jesus as our Lord and Savior. As citizens throughout our country will participate in local Memorial Day services, many may listen again to the wonderful address that was originally shared by Abraham Lincoln as he dedicated the final resting place of those who had given their lives on the battle field at Gettysburg. We who have faith in Christ are reminded that nearly 2,000 years ago our God brought forth into this world a new Kingdom, conceived in His grace and dedicated to freeing all who would believe.
The Apostle Paul affirms this truth for us in these words from Galatians: “For freedom Christ has set us free.” (5:1) However, unlike the political freedom for which our ancestors gave their lives, Paul is speaking of the spiritual freedom that anyone can receive through Jesus Christ. Because of the supreme sacrifice of Jesus and His resurrection, true freedom and liberty is available to all mankind by the grace of God. Because of His supreme sacrifice we can be free from the bondage of sin. Because of His supreme sacrifice we can be free from the weight of guilt and the feeling of unworthiness. No longer do we have to live in slavery to sin, instead we can truly realize the dream of personal liberty by believing in the one who God sent to atone for our sins – JESUS THE CHRIST!
Jesus said: “…If the Son sets you free you will be free indeed.” (John 8:36)