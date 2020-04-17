We are living in a time where there are things we can know and things we just can’t know. Things we can know are foundational truths that shape the way we view God, and in turn, the world. Things we cannot know are driven by the uncertainty and lack of clarity around us.
Growing up, my family life was pretty stable. My dad provided for our family financially, and we had what we needed when we needed it. We were blessed to go on family vacations and camp/boat at a lake/state campground during the summers. But during the late '80s and early '90s, our family experienced something that rocked our world and turned our entire lives upside down. We were audited by the IRS. The accountant that my dad had handle his finances left the country with his records, because he mishandled many of his clients’ taxes over many years. There was nothing we could do.
In 1995, all but one of my parents’ bank accounts were drained, and my dad’s paychecks had levies put on them. My parents went from having plenty to not knowing how they were going to put food on the table. It was a scary time for us, but it became something that would change the very way we viewed God, life, and community going forward.
In that situation, there were things we could know, and things we couldn’t know. We knew that God was still God no matter what an accountant did or how the IRS responded. We knew that He would provide, because He tells us that He will in His Word. In Philippians 4:19, Paul writes, “And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of His glory in Christ Jesus.”
As my parents prayed, God showed us that what we could know what was true based off of His Word. My uncle told my dad, “Gary, you should just reach out to people and ask for help (which in some situations is totally OK). You have helped so many people. It’s time for them to return the favor.” But my dad believed that he needed to pray and trust God.
Over the next months, friends, not even knowing our situation, would show up at our house with generous checks. Others would leave an envelope with our name on it in the offering plate at church on Sundays. Opportunities presented themselves where my dad could work without having everything sapped from his paycheck. What we could know overwhelmingly trumped what we couldn’t know.
Were there things that caused fear and anxiety in the midst of this? Yes! Was it really really hard? Yes! But as we walked that difficult journey of not knowing how things were going to be taken care of, my parents chose to follow what they could know rather than being gripped by fear of what they just couldn’t know. They didn’t know how it was all going to shake out with the IRS. They didn’t know how long they would be completely trapped in that crippling situation; but what they did know was this — God was for them (Romans 8:31 NIV). He would never fail them or abandon them (Hebrews 13:5 NLT). He would hold them up, even when they felt as if they were falling (Isaiah 41:10 NIV).
God’s call to us in this crazy season of time is this: To hold tightly to things we can know and to hold loosely to things we just can’t know. His life-giving words to us are to trust Him with all our heart and to not depend on our own (or the media’s) understanding. If we will seek His will in all we do, He will show us what path to take (Proverbs 3:5-6 NLT), my friends.