In this life, I often find myself feeling discontent and inconsistent. Between the dreams, goals (unmet and met), family stress, work, and all the things that constantly need to get done just to function in life, I find that it never seems like I’m fully getting to where I want to go. I don’t know if you feel that way or not, but if you do, I have something i’d like to share with you.
In verse 6 of Philippians chapter one, Paul says, “being confident of this, that he who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.”
As I read that verse, I’ve got to believe that some of us or even some in the church in Philippi had to be asking the question, “How could Paul know this to be a fact (other than the fact that God was breathing those words into Him to write)?” I believe it was because he lived those words. He lived that reality. God began a good work in Paul’s life through the crazy means of blinding him on the road to Damascus and calling Ananias to come and bring him the good news that he might see again! He then went through multiple prison stints for being a follower of Jesus… several times of being stoned… being kicked out of towns…. Paul went through so much, yet he knew that God wasn’t done with him yet! Why? Because of the transformation that he witnessed in his own life and in those around him! In Philippians 3, he even writes about how he has not yet “arrived” in this life. This journey of following Jesus, as Paul says in verse 6, will take us until the day we see Jesus face to face! His heart for us is that we become the humble and teachable vessels that allow God to do the good work in us that He created for us.
Now some of you reading today might be saying, “But Josh,I don’t know if God has done anything in my life up to this point… or maybe I haven’t seen Him doing much in my life recently! To you I say, “Go ahead and ask Him to!” You can ask Him — plead with Him — to move in your life!
Some of you might be struggling because you feel like you have been praying and seeking, but you haven’t seen the healing, reconciliation, or the answers that you’ve been looking for. I want to encourage you to do three things if this is you:
Keep seeking… don’t give up... He is faithful...
Ask God if there are other questions that you should be asking in the middle of whatever your situation is... and
Seek some Godly advice/counsel/wisdom that can help you see things that maybe you just can’t see right now.
I believe God’s hope-filled word to us today comes from Jeremiah 29:12, which says, “You will seek Me and find Me when you seek Me with all your heart.”